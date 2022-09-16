Read full article on original website
Related
republictigersports.com
Howard, Wells Stand Out in Singles Play at Home Tourney
Jasmine Howard defended Republic’s tennis courts Friday when she won the top flight in singles play at the Republic Tournament. Izzy Wells finished second in the #2 singles flight. Their finishes were the highlight among Republic players in the field. The Lady Tigers finished fourth out of nine teams....
republictigersports.com
Photos: Varsity Football vs Neosho
A packed house and a Republic win. Here’s the photo gallery.
republictigersports.com
“Stronger and Tougher:” Repmo Volleyball Takes Lessons from Springfield Classic
Republic finished as runner-up in the Silver Bracket at the Springfield Classic Saturday, winning three and losing three overall in a difficult field of competition. The Lady Tigers opened with a win over Shiloh Christian, lost their second match to Bentonville West, then beat Springfield Glendale. After a break, Republic met COC rival Nixa, losing a competitive first set 24-26 before ultimately falling in two sets.
republictigersports.com
Anna-BOOM!: Gerhardt-Hobbs Blasts Three Homers in Repmo Win
Annabelle Gerhardt-Hobbs hit a school-record three home runs in one game, and the Lady Tigers won two Saturday games against Jackson and Poplar Bluff. Republic scored a combined 37 runs in the two games, beating Jackson 11-4, then knocking off Poplar Bluff 26-14. The entire lineup had a great day,...
Comments / 0