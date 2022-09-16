Republic finished as runner-up in the Silver Bracket at the Springfield Classic Saturday, winning three and losing three overall in a difficult field of competition. The Lady Tigers opened with a win over Shiloh Christian, lost their second match to Bentonville West, then beat Springfield Glendale. After a break, Republic met COC rival Nixa, losing a competitive first set 24-26 before ultimately falling in two sets.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO