Shiseido Establishing Its ‘Future University’

PARIS – Shiseido Co. Ltd. will establish a university in its birthplace of Ginza, Tokyo, to develop leaders as part of its ongoing 150 th anniversary celebration.

The Shiseido Future University is to be located in the beauty company’s Ginza headquarters, which will be renovated and operational again in fall 2023.

“We strongly believe that people are our greatest asset and that investment in people increases corporate value, so we have upheld the management philosophy of ‘people first.’ As part of our 150 th anniversary commemorative initiatives, we decided to establish Shiseido Future University to further invest in our people,” said Masahiko Uotani, representative director, president and chief executive officer of Shiseido, in a statement.

“Based on the people-first philosophy, we are reinforcing the development of our people and organizations through various initiatives, such as introducing a job-based employment system, accelerating the globalization and diversity of our people, offering training programs to boost each individual’s abilities and cultivating a corporate culture that has people share their values, respect each other and continue to innovate themselves,” said Shiseido in the statement.

Shiseido Future University will give a business education underlined with learnings about the group’s heritage.

“We will nurture global leaders to direct a global beauty company, who acquire ‘strategic thinking,’ ‘leadership’ and ‘sensitivity,’ and contribute to the realization of a better society through delivering innovation and business growth,” said Shiseido.

Arinobu Fukuhara founded Shiseido in 1872, at age 24, with the aim of creating a modern, Western-style pharmacy in Tokyo. His son, Shinzo, then took up the baton, after studying pharmacology at Columbia University in 1908. When he returned to Japan in 1916, Shinzo Fukuhara created the Shiseido Cosmetics Division.