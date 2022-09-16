Best jewellery advent calendars for 2022 and when they go on sale

When it comes to Christmas gifts one failsafe option is jewellery, but why not go one step further with a jewellery advent calendar to make your festive season even more sparkly?

While many stock up on chocolate advent calendars, and the popular beauty advent calendars, some are turning to jewellery filled Christmas countdowns.

Looking for a jewellery advent calendar? Credit: Getty

So what are the best Jewellery Advent Calendars 2022? And when can we start buying them? We have all the details so you, your loved one, best friend, or relative, don't miss out.

This year there are a number of gorgeous calendars to choose from, including must have countdowns from Missoma, Astrid and Miyu, Estella Bartlett, and many more.

Yes, they might be a bit more expensive than your traditional calendar but for many of these calendars, the contents massively outweigh their price tag so they're excellent value.

Plus, who can say no to a new item of jewellery every day, or other day, in the countdown to Christmas? We can wait.

Some jewellery advent calendars include items in a range of metals, some include gems, so whether you're a gold fan or a silver stunner, there's something for every taste.

You can treat yourself, or a loved one, but either way this Christmas is already looking golden.

From matching necklace and earring sets, to stacking rings, there is something for everyone.

Here are the best jewellery advent calendars for 2022, and when to buy them, so bookmark the release dates to avoid missing out.

21. Astrid & Miyu Advent Calendar

Astrid & Miyu are set to release three jewellery advent calendars this year

We're loving Astrid & Miyu's Jewellery Advent Calendar, which in 2021 sold out in record breaking time as it was the brand's first advent calendar.

Astrid & Miyu has yet to release the 2022 Jewellery Advent Calendar, but shoppers can sign up to get early access, so when the trio of jewellery advent calendars are released you won't miss out.

Astrid & Miyu will launch a 12 Day Advent Calendar worth over £600, a 24 Day Advent Calendar containing over £1400 worth of products, and a Zodiac & Birthstone Gift Set, which can be personalised to include your favourite items, and your metal of preference.

Astrid & Miyu Advent Calendar - Sign up here

2. Abbott Lyon

Abbott Lyon's Jewellery Advent Calendar 2022 will retail for £249, although it contains over £500 worth of accessories inside which also saves you a hefty £250 at least.

The advent calendar has yet to launch on site, but when it does we will be the first to let you know.

In the meantime, we have all the details on what to expect, and you are bound to be impressed.

The bundle features 12 of Abbott Lyon's bestselling jewellery items, which means a trinket every other day in the run up to Christmas Day.

It will include a whole host of items, from earrings to necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Stay tuned for all the details on this year's Abbott Lyon advent.

Abbott Lyon Advent Calendar - Sign up here

3. Cartilage Cartel Advent Calendar

Cartilage Cartels best-selling 12 Days of Sparkle Ear Stacking Advent Calendar is back for 2022, with their highest ever discount and teh chance to personalise.

They'll let shoppers customise their own stacking set with different styles, metals and types of ear jewellery to create your dream calendar this festive season.

And of course there's still a surprise option, packed with Cartilage Cartel treats.

You can sign up to pre-order here and it'll cost you £114 but is worth £225.

Cartilage Cartel Advent Calendar, £115 - buy here

The best jewellery Advent Calendars of 2021

Whilst we wait for more calendars to drop, here's everything you need to know about last year's editions.

1. Philip Jones Jewellery Advent Calendar with Crystals from Swarovski

This Philip Jones Advent Calendar won't break the bank Credit: Groupon

Looking for a bargain, this is it.

This fabulous calendar includes 24 pieces of jewellery to help you count down to Christmas in style, and includes luxury pieces made with crystals from Swarovski.

It's only £31.99, so is an absolute bargain - so don't hang about.

Philip Jones Jewellery Advent Calendar with Crystals from Swarovski, £31.99, Amazon - buy here

3. Missoma Advent Calendar

We can't wait to get ours Credit: Missoma

Missoma's Advent Calendar have blown us away in previous years, and though the go-to jewellery brand has yet to share when it will launch its 2022 jewellery advent calendar, we will keep you updated every step of the way.

Lat year's Christmas countdown was worth a huge £812, but retailed for £395, and included a selection of their bestsellers across bracelets, necklaces and pendants, and more.

Missoma Advent Calendar - Sign up here

4. ASOS

ASOS 's jewellery advent calendar is on sale Credit: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN's jewellery advent calendar is one of the more affordable advents, as it is on sale for just under £12.

While it is not listed as an official advent calendar, it has a whole host of jewellery items waiting behind 12 doors.

ASOS DESIGN jewellery and accessories gift box, £11.50 (Was £28), from ASOS - buy here

5. Avon Advent Calendar

We're obsessed with this Calendar

Avon Violet Jewellery Advent Calendar is another affordable jewellery calendar that we can't wait to get our hands on.

The gorgeous 25-piece advent calendar includes one necklace chain, twelve interchangeable pendants and twelve pairs of stud earrings with a festive theme.

Violet Jewellery Advent Calendar £16, Avon - buy here

6. Scream Pretty

We're obsessed Credit: Wolf and Badger

Scream Pretty's Advent Calendar comes in both gold and silver, however, due to popular demand only the silver jewellery advent calendar is available to buy.

With 12 jewellery essentials waiting behind the door, worth over £330, ranges from ear cuffs, and huggies, as well as chains and stud earrings.

Scream Pretty Advent Calendar, £250, Wolf and Badger - buy here

7. Posh Totty Story of You Luxury Advent Calendar

This calendar can also be personalised Credit: NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

This luxurious calendar from Posh Totty through Not On The High Street, the luxury calendar includes bestselling pieces from their Star & Moon and Talisman Collections.

While it has yet to announce details of 2022 jewellery advent calendar, you can still shop the 2021 advent - just in case you missed it last year.

Story of You Luxury Advent Calendar, £195, Not On The High Street - buy here

8. Scream Pretty Ear Party In A Box Advent Calendar

Scream Pretty has launched an Ear Party in a Box advent calendar Credit: Not On the High Street

For those who are looking to focus solely on earrings, rather than necklaces, pendants and earrings, this advent is a must.

It includes 12 items, across stud earrings, cuffs, hoops, huggies, and more, perfect for those looking to curate their ears.

Scream Pretty Ear Party In A Box Advent Calendar, £250, Not On the High Street - buy here

9. Genova International Advent Calendar

Looking for a fabulous Advent Calendar on a budget Credit: Wowcher

Another great choice if you don't want to break the bank.

This Genova Advent Calendar is priced at £17.99, but is worth £149, so you'll need to be fast if you want to grab this mega deal.

It includes beads, charms and bracelets from Genova International Ltd and is a must for jewellery fans.

24- Day Jewellery Advent Calendar including Beads, Charms and Bracelets, £17.99, Wowcher - buy here

10. Nasty Gal 12 Days of Recycled Jewellery Advent Calendar

We can't wait to get our hands on this Credit: Nasty Gal

Last year Nasty Gal launched an impressive 12 days of recycled jewellery advent calendar, which included ornate gold and diamante jewellery pieces.

While details of the brand's 2022 jewellery advent calendar has yet to be unveiled, we have high hopes for it.

Nasty Gal 12 Days of Recycled Jewellery Advent Calendar, TBC - shop here

11. Estella Bartlett

The countdown to Christmas 2021 was made all the more glamorous thanks to Estella Bartlett.

The brand launched a 12-piece jewellery advent calendar, which proved to be a popular purchase for shoppers. But what does 2022 have in store?

Estella Bartlett Advent Calendar - Sign up here

12. Lark and Berry

Lark and Berry's Jewellery Advent Calendar 2021 was one for those looking to blow the budget.

The 12-day calendar featured 12 gold, detachable charms collection, and each window held a surprise festive charm in white and yellow gold.

While the 2022 drop has yet to be unveiled, we are waiting in anticipation for all the details.

Lark and Berry Advent Calendar - Sign up here

Looking for something different? Check out our round up of the best Beauty Advent Calendars 2021 here.

