13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.75 versus the current price of Royal Caribbean Gr at $50.405, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Someone Just Sent $63M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $63,201,633 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. $63 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
