Is It Time Buy The Dip In Homebuilder Stocks? KeyBanc Says Yes, Names Top Picks

Homebuilder stocks have gotten crushed so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday now is the time for investors to buy the dip. The Analyst: KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener has issued the following homebuilder stock upgrades:. D R Horton Inc DHI upgraded from Sector Weight to Overweight...
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Apogee Enterprises APOG stock rose 5.0% to $41.32. The company's market cap stands at $915.5 million. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
