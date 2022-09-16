ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Three takeaways from KC Chiefs Week 2 snap counts

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What are some takeaways from who did, and did not, play?. The Kansas City Chiefs got a head start on reaching the 2-0 mark in 2022 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. It was a nerve-wracking game for Chiefs fans after the Chargers took a double-digit lead in Arrowhead Stadium. The game turned into a messy affair for both teams, filled with injuries, close calls, and penalties. All in all, the Chiefs emerged as the victors, and that is what matters most.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
