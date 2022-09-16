Read full article on original website
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
Allrecipes.com
Spatchcocked Butter-Roasted Lemon and Herb Turkey with Gravy
Stir together softened butter, mustard, thyme, lemon juice and zest, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until mixture is well blended. Set aside. Spread chopped onion, carrots, and celery in an even layer on the baking sheet, and top the baking sheet with the rack. Set aside while you prepare the turkey.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Drunken Shrimp with Succotash
This summery dish from Palm & Pine in New Orleans boasts layers of flavor. The succotash includes sweet corn, smoked paprika, poblano chile, and garlic; the shrimp are coated in a compound butter sauce seasoned with chiles, toasted cumin, and cilantro, which also gets a kick from a shot of mezcal. Use the largest shrimp you can find; at the restaurant, chefs Amarys and Jordan Herndon source head-on shrimp for a striking presentation. Charring the limes before serving them with the finished dish adds an extra smoky touch.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Pineapple Pie
This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
This spaghetti squash mac and cheese comes complete with a homemade cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping. Bake it to perfection in under an hour!. Is there a better combination in the fall than savory squash and a homemade cheese sauce!? We think not!. You’re going to love this ultimate fall...
Allrecipes.com
Watermelon Cake
Whisk together 2 1/2 cups flour, gelatin, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Beat butter at medium speed with a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, until creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended and stopping to scrape down sides of bowl after each addition.
White cheddar garlic crusted chicken
There are so many delightful ways to create meals using chicken. Today, I prepared my white cheddar garlic chicken, and it is divinely delicious. With prep time combined with the amount of time that the drumsticks take to bake, this recipe can be made in less than one hour. Hope y'all will enjoy it as much as my family does.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY SAUSAGE STROGANOFF
This Easy Sausage Stroganoff is perfect for a busy night. It’s loaded in flavor and my whole family loved it. It’s definitely a twist on a classic, so if you love Hamburger Stroganoff I think you will love this one too. We love to cook with sausage and this is a great dish.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
