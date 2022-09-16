Read full article on original website
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Adam Sandler will perform in his hometown of Manchester on Saturday, October 22. As someone who grew up in New Hampshire in the '90s, Mr. Sandler was a huge influence. So, in honor of his return to the Granite State, here are Five Things I Learned From Adam Sandler:. Dress...
Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
Imagine pulling off to a rest stop on 495 – the mills and smokestacks just off in the distance – and running into Prince Charles. It may have actually happened if you were in the area when the newly minted King of England, then a prince, visited Lowell, Massachusetts, back in 1986.
This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital. I have such respect for those that work with animals. This hospital in...
