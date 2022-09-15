Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
One arrest made after attack at Fastrip
Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an assault in the Fastrip parking lot Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with major head injuries. Police have made one arrest in connection with the attack and another man was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge. Sgt....
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified
Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in West Bakersfield Saturday night
According to the BPD, officers responded to an accident Saturday night at around 9:00 p.m at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.
Taft Midway Driller
Highway 119 deaths ruled a murder-suicide
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the two people found dead on the 16000 block of Highway 119 on Sept. 9 died in a murder-suicide. The coroner has identified them as Yoana Estaphany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Torrez, 32. Yoana Tovar died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death...
KGET 17
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection...
crimevoice.com
Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
KGET 17
2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody
The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police […]
Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles
A pedestrian was killed late Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield.
Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
Elderly man killed after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield
An elderly man was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing F Street in Downtown Bakersfield.
Family faces more serious medical issues after suspected DUI crash into their home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pain and perseverance for one family fighting daily to pick up the pieces following a DUI crash that threw their entire life upside down. The Joshan family has been in and out of the hospital. Everyone who was inside was injured during a suspected DUI crash that left a white Mercedes ablaze […]
Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
Shooting in Southwest Bakersfield leaves one dead, and one in hospital
Bakersfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting near southwest Bakersfield Friday night. The second victim suffered major injuries.
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
