Boston, MA

WCVB

First-time runner takes on Boston Marathon to honor injured officer

BOSTON — The 2023 Boston Marathon course will be filled with elite athletes. But, this week, first-time runners are also signing up to take on the iconic race. And for one wife and mother, the challenge is also very personal. Kim Donohue nearly lost her husband in the aftermath...
BOSTON, MA
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
City
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
Person
Nikki Hiltz
liveboston617.org

Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century

The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club

As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
BOYLSTON, MA
Boston

Your night just get a lot more ax-citing

A guide to ax-throwing venues around greater Boston. If there is one pro tip Chester Domoracki, the general manager of Revolution Axe in Everett would offer first-time visitors to the ax-throwing venue, it’s to remember that you aren’t hurling a baseball. “Don’t try to throw it too hard,”...
EVERETT, MA
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
#Brooklyn#Racism#Wbur#The Boston Marathon#Nonbinary Person#Windsor Fair
WCVB

Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
BOSTON, MA
Society
Society
Sports
Sports
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
