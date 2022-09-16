Senators Lankford, Burr, Wicker support adoption of Biden Administration rail recommendations if contract agreements Are Not Reached

Read full article on original website
Related
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
Republican loyalty to Trump vs. party hits new low: survey
Fewer Republicans than ever say they are loyal to former President Trump over the Republican party, according to an NBC News poll. Thirty-three percent of registered Republicans said they are a “supporter of Donald Trump” rather than the Republican party, the lowest since NBC News began asking the question.
Comments / 0