Martha Stewart Thinks Pete Davidson Is ‘Having the Time of His Life’ After Kim Kardashian Split

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Keeping it moving! Martha Stewart gave an update on her friend Pete Davidson — and she thinks he’s doing well after his split from Kim Kardashian.

“He’s having the time of his life,” the lifestyle guru, 81, told E! News of the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, on Thursday, September 15. “This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”

Last month, the cookbook author joked that the Guy Code alum is “like the son I never had” after she was photographed holding his hand at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” she told the Daily Mail in August. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

The Meet Cute actor and the Kardashians star, 41, called it quits in August after less than one year of dating. The duo connected in October 2021 when the Selfish author made her hosting debut on SNL.

Despite the breakup, however, the reality star seemingly still has nothing but love for her ex. “He’s a cutie,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said of Davidson during a chat with Interview magazine’s Mel Ottenberg earlier this month. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

In August, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “remain friends” after their split, adding that the New York City native is dedicated to his career at the moment.

“He has a hugely ambitious streak,” the source explained. “Pete wants to continue his stand-up comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles. He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future.”

The comedian spent much of the summer filming the upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia and appeared in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hit theaters last month. His rom-com Meet Cute, which also stars Kaley Cuoco, is set to premiere on Peacock on Wednesday, September 21.

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy,” the insider added to Us. “He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL.”

Kardashian, for her part, joked that she needs to change direction when she decides to get back in the dating game. “I feel like I have to do something, go to different places,” the Skims founder said during a Wednesday, September 14, appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

Us Weekly

