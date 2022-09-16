ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap last minute holidays, cruise deals, city breaks and family holiday deals

 3 days ago

WE know that searching the Internet for the perfect holiday can leave you... well, needing a holiday.

Relax, The Sun is here to help with the very best deals from our travel partners for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkBtG_0hyJKpkc00

HAVEN-LY DEALS

Haven has 2023 holidays on sale from £3pp a NIGHT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eoajl_0hyJKpkc00

MAGIC!

Disney’s best annual offer is back! Get up to £950 credit & 14-day park tickets for the price of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCAxg_0hyJKpkc00

TUI WILD

TUI has 2023 hols from £69pppn including free child places & £0 deposits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMgM4_0hyJKpkc00

CHECK IN

Travelodge sale has loads of rooms from £8.50pp until Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTV8M_0hyJKpkc00

BREAK TIME

Cheap UK breaks during the October half-term – holidays from £7pp a night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfNCh_0hyJKpkc00

WAT-ER RUSH

Top 10 all-inclusive hotels with waterparks in Spain on TripAdvisor – from £61pp a night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdP9I_0hyJKpkc00

SEA YOU THERE!

Crazy cheap beach holidays in September – deals from £25pp a night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPCm0_0hyJKpkc00

JET SETTER

Jet2holidays has 2022 /23 breaks with £60pp deposits and free child places – from £46pppn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVGGo_0hyJKpkc00

COME ON INN

Premier Inn has rooms from £29 per night, unlimited breakfast & kids eat FREE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpZFQ_0hyJKpkc00

NEED A HOTEL BOOKING?

Hotels, guesthouses, glamping, apartments B&B's and more..

Ocean cruise deals

Exclusive offers, Free Stay offers, Free all-inclusive offers and much much more..

With plenty of cruise lines, ships, and worldwide destinations to choose from – you're bound to find the right cruise deal right here! There's no better way to appreciate the value of every penny than on a luxury cruise. By booking a cruise holiday, you can look forward to waking up somewhere new every single day. You’ll have countless choices onboard and onshore when you dock at some of the most exotic destinations in the world. Take a look at some of our favourite cruise deals and make your cruise holiday dream a reality. You could be sipping your favourite cocktail around the pool sooner than you think – and for a lot less than you may expect!

UK Breaks & Lifestyle offers

Check out the best deals for hotels & breaks in the UK, including extras like dinners, tickets to nearby attractions, wine and other exclusive perks. Enjoy a break in Cornwall or Scotland, treat yourself to a country house escape in the Lake District, a coaching inn in the Cotswolds or a boutique hotel London -- or wherever you fancy -- for less than you'll find elsewhere.

BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

9 luxury trips that cost less than you think

While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and deals available, you can make your dream vacation a reality. See:. Check out...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
AOL Corp

14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials

If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
TRAVEL
msn.com

The Ultimate Cruise Packing List: Everything You Need for Your High-Seas Adventure

Slide 1 of 8: Thanks to increased vaccinations and improved cruise-line health and safety measures, the CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning for cruises, which means it's time to grab that luggage and come aboard! That said, while the all-in-one-vacay concept is often the lure, it's also exactly the thing that can make the task of figuring out what to pack and creating the perfect cruise packing list a bit of a head scratcher. Unlike traditional travel, hopping aboard even the best cruise lines presents additional considerations that both simplify and complicate the packing job—whether you're on a cruise for solo travelers, a couples or adults-only cruise, or a family-friendly cruise. "Packing for a cruise requires different strategies than almost any other type of travel—it takes a little more forethought and planning," says Trish Feaster Cook, CEO and founder of The Travelphile and managing editor for Guide Collective, an online travel resource. "And with the airline challenges of just getting yourself (and your luggage) to your port city, it pays to have a smart cruise packing list and to know your options."
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Review: Hotel Villa Dubrovnik

After two nights at the Hotel Excelsior, I moved on to Villa Dubrovnik, a beautiful boutique hotel that really shines if you are looking for a more intimate guest experience. What I loved about this hotel is that it only has 56 rooms. It is intimate and you know it the moment you walk in. It’s quiet. The staff greets you by name. The service is incredibly personalized. I greatly appreciated the amenities and ambiance at this hotel, which was quite different than the 158 rooms at Hotel Excelsior.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

MSC vs. Royal Caribbean: Comparing the Two Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) dominate the family-friendly mid-tier cruise market. Walt Disney (DIS) , of course, has made its mark in that space, but it's generally a higher price point and a relatively small cruise line. In the Florida...
TRAVEL
msn.com

Amazing destinations you never thought to visit

Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
TRAVEL
