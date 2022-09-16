ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert Davis and UNC visit five-star target

By Zack Pearson
Hubert Davis and North Carolina have been on the recruiting trail with the live evaluation period ongoing here in September. The Tar Heels are keeping tabs with their top targets in the 2024 class and that includes five-star combo guard Boogie Fland .

The Tar Heels offered Fland this Summer and are serious players in his recruitment. After landing R.J. Davis a few years back, the Tar Heels are hoping to go back to that Archbishop Stepinac well again out of White Plains, New York. And Fland would be a huge get for the staff as part of the 2024 class that has one commitment so far.

On Thursday, Davis and the Tar Heels were in New York to watch the NY Coaches Clinic where Fland participated:

Per Jamie Shaw of On3 , joining Davis at the event was Oregon’s Dana Altman, Villanova’s Kyle Neptune, UConn’s Danny Hurley and one of the assistants from Kansas.

Fland has a total of 20 offers in his recruitment and is ranked No. 12 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports rankings .

