Atlanta season 4: When does it premiere and how can I watch?

DONALD Glover's FX comedy-drama series Atlanta was an instant hit after premiering in 2016.

Now, the show is on its fourth season, and fans want to know how they can watch it.

Atlanta season 4 premiered in September 2022 Credit: FX

When does Atlanta season 4 premiere and how can I watch?

Just months after the end of season 3, the fourth season of Atlanta debuted on September 15, 2022, and was an instant hit among fans.

All new episodes can be watched Thursdays at 10pm EST on FX.

The episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Will there be a fifth season of Atlanta?

Atlanta became an instant hit due to its portrayal of the city's rap scene.

While the fans might be obsessed, Glover announced prior to the start of the season that the fourth one would be the show's last.

"Death is natural," Glover said, via Pop Sugar.

"I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right, they don't happen. I don't feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.

"The story was always supposed to be what it was," he added.

"And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers' room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. . . . I think it ends perfectly."

Atlanta will end after season 4 Credit: FX

Glover went on to add that he's not opposed to brining the series back one day, but it wouldn't be in a way fans expect.

"If there's a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special," he joked.

"It always depends. I like keeping my options open."

The final season of Atlanta will be 10 episodes.

Who is on the cast of Atlanta?

The cast of Atlanta includes:

Donald Glover as Earnest

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred

LaKeith Stanfield as Darius

Zazie Beetz as Van

Other 2022 cast members include Khris Davis as Tracy, Adriyan Rae as Candice, Hugh Coles as Socks, and Tobias Segal as E.