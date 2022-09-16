ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man charged in connection to largest seizure of counterfeit pills

(AP) — Federal authorities in Rhode Island say the seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man. The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Dylan Rodas has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The pills were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Seekonk, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms

WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested after drugs found in Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found drugs while serving a search warrant at his home in Rehoboth. Rehoboth police searched the home on Allens Lane following a three-month long investigation. Michael Young, 37, was arrested after officers found items that alleged he...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro crash kills two teenagers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
ATTLEBORO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Police
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPRI 12 News

2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

US Attorney’s Office to discuss massive drug bust of counterfeit pills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha will hold a briefing Friday to discuss a massive drug bust. Cunha said this is the single largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine in the country. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. No further information was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Corrections Officer brutally attacked at MCI-Shirley

“On August 31, 2022, Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman, while working at MCI-Shirley was brutally attacked by an inmate. CO Tidman was critically injured, requiring him to be life-flighted and is still fighting on life support. From everyone at the Association we are keeping CO Tidman, his family, friends and loved ones all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.
SHIRLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy