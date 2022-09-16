Read full article on original website
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man charged in connection to largest seizure of counterfeit pills
(AP) — Federal authorities in Rhode Island say the seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man. The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Dylan Rodas has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The pills were...
AG investigating death of man in restraints
The AG's office said last Thursday morning, Cranston police responded to a hotel for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Police are investigating after two bodies were found "severely decomposed" inside a Woonsocket home.
Worcester man sentenced 16 years for drug trafficking, illegal gun possession
WORCESTER — A city man was sentenced to 16 years in federal court for drug trafficking and unlawful firearm possession. Daniel Donald, 41, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman. In addition to the 16 years, Donald was sentenced to eight years of supervised release.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms
WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ABC6.com
Man arrested after drugs found in Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found drugs while serving a search warrant at his home in Rehoboth. Rehoboth police searched the home on Allens Lane following a three-month long investigation. Michael Young, 37, was arrested after officers found items that alleged he...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro crash kills two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Massive Cumberland Drug Bust Results In Largest Fake Adderall Pill Seizure Ever
CUMBERLAND, RI — Federal drug enforcement authorities have arrested a Cumberland man and seized 660,500 fake adderall pills in what U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha called the "single largest seizure" of its kind in the U.S. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with...
3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
ABC6.com
US Attorney’s Office to discuss massive drug bust of counterfeit pills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha will hold a briefing Friday to discuss a massive drug bust. Cunha said this is the single largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine in the country. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. No further information was...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Corrections Officer brutally attacked at MCI-Shirley
“On August 31, 2022, Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman, while working at MCI-Shirley was brutally attacked by an inmate. CO Tidman was critically injured, requiring him to be life-flighted and is still fighting on life support. From everyone at the Association we are keeping CO Tidman, his family, friends and loved ones all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.
nbcboston.com
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
