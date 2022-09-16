ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Uber investigating possible network breach after hacker taunts

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBG4V_0hyItMLN00

( The Hill ) — Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times .

The person claiming responsibility for the hack told the Times that he gained access to Uber’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing a company employee to share a password with him.

California inflation relief checks coming next month

The hacker accessed the internal messaging service Slack through one person’s account and sent employees a message saying, “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The person also posted an explicit photo on a webpage used to communicate with employees, an Uber spokesperson told the Times.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The alleged hacker sent images of Uber’s internal systems, including email, cloud storage and code repositories, to the Times and shared information with cybersecurity researchers.

“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Yuga Labs Security Engineer Sam Curry to the Times after corresponding with the alleged hacker.

The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, claimed that he broke into Uber because of its weak security and used his access to its Slack messaging service to call for higher pay for Uber drivers.

“We don’t have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Uber Chief Information Security Office Latha Maripuri in an internal email seen by the Times.

The Hill has reached out to Uber for comment on the network breach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Boy dies after being hit by car near San Jose school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An eight-year-old boy was killed by a car near an elementary school around 8 a.m. Friday, San Jose police stated via Twitter. The child, a 3rd grader according to a statement from the Campbell Union School District, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene, which is on Castlemont […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KRON4 News

2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse

(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after early-morning collision

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An early-morning accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital on Saturday, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police Department. FPD responded to the scene of an accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway. An SUV had collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend

(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
KRON4 News

SFPD makes arrests in Chinatown, Bernal Heights shootings

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the identity of the person arrested in the Mission Street incident. We apologize for this. (Sept. 17, 2022) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have made arrests in two Thursday shootings, the investigations bureau stated via Twitter. The first shooting was in the 800 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Witnesses in the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Uber Drivers#The Hacker#Information Security#The New York Times#Yuga Labs Security
KRON4 News

Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

American Canyon police report about 20 car break-ins

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into in American Canyon early Friday morning, the American Canyon Police Department said on Facebook. ACPD said the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and the neighborhood east of Shenandoah Park are where the break-ins mostly happened. Suspects were unknown as of Friday […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Mexico earthquake: Videos show 7.6 magnitude quake’s impact

(KRON) — A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the central Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed and there were early reports of damages to buildings. The quake struck on the same date the country was hit by deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017. Dramatic video from social media users […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy