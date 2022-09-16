Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
30+ Longhorn Facts You Can Impress Your Longhorn Friends With
If you're on the National Championship-winning Texas Tech Twitter, then you might have already seen these. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. If you're unaware, the Texas Longhorns are coming to town this weekend, and that means the "rivalry" between the Longhorns and Red Raiders is in full swing.
Texas Longhorns’ Final Trip To Lubbock is Officially a Sellout
The Texas basketball teams will come to Lubbock one more time. The baseball team will head to Austin in the Spring. The track and field teams will probably show up in the considerable future at different events, but the Texas Longhorns football team will never come back to Lubbock. Their...
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings
Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Incredible Photo Shows Resolve of Ramirez on Injury Cart
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know if I can come up with a thousand to describe Bryce Ramirez's smile after one of the worst moments of his life, but man do I feel it. Just soak in the moment. First of all, kudos to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Don’t Care About Football? Do These Things During Texas Tech Games
Are you looking to do something fun on Saturdays but don't like football? These are 11 great things to do instead while everyone will be busy with the games. Best Things To Do During The Texas Tech Football Games. If you don't want to go to the football games or...
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know
Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey
Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0