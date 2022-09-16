ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings

Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Lubbock, TX
Education
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Lonestar 99.5

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know

Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lubbock High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Oklahoma State#Highschoolsports#The Best Point Guard#Monterey High School#All American#Smu#Texas A M#Tcu#Texas Tech#The University Of Texas#Asgr Basketball#The Neo Youth League#Sports Illustrated
Lonestar 99.5

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Lonestar 99.5

Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure

A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey

Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?

You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy