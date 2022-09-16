ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Vietnam casualty honored with highway naming

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County. Johnson gave his life for his country when he was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1969. Johnson’s widow, Connie Johnson, and his family joined local military leaders, state legislators, officials, and friends...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Gun Bash set for Oct 1

This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ledger Independent

Church celebrates 145 years of service

MAYSVILLE—Maysville welcomed the First Christian Church in 1828. Almost 50 years later the lot where the church building still stands was purchased. The Gothic-style church was built less than a year from the purchase date and included an indoor baptistry. This new-fangled indoor plumbing was a welcome improvement from baptisms previously performed in the chilly waters of the Ohio River. By 1891 the church boasted a congregation of 700 members on the roll. Five short years later these Maysvillians renovated the building and had beautiful stained glass windows installed. It is said at least three of the windows were made using Tiffany stained glass. In 1909 the church heralded the first pipe organ. A community effort was required to raise funds and the Ladies’ Aid Society provided assistance. Maysville was soon able to enjoy organ concerts held in the church.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Mason County, KY
Ledger Independent

Maysville Lions Club plans for upcoming events

Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, September 1, with President Robbie Detro calling the meeting to order by leading members in the devotional before the meal, and Dallas Doyle leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Following dinner prepared by Bill Boggs, Lion Secretary, Pat Steimle,presented minutes of the...
MAYSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC reports on active projects in NKY this week; special note on KY 8 historic bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on the following conditions and/or operations this week. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. Special note: Rehabilitation of the historic truss bridge on KY 8 (Mary Ingalls Highway) in Campbell County has a revised estimated...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool

An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
VILLA HILLS, KY
thetrailblazeronline.net

Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night

Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
MOREHEAD, KY
WTVQ

Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
LEXINGTON, KY
sciotopost.com

Funeral Contributions Come Quickly for Woman Who Was Killed by Her Estranged Husband in Adams County

Adams – A child has found himself without a mom and dad this week after a murder-suicide from an estranged husband. On Wednesday violence erupted when 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden went to the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams county and opened fire on his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Madden, 33. He then left the scene and but a description of the vehicle and a known restraining order lead the Sheriff’s department to find the man a short time later. He was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, where the man turned the gun on himself.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

Glenn O. Bishop and Billy Rose Bishop to Asa Zorn, 708 Bank Street, $21,500. Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley to Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley, 405 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration. City of Maysville to Shauntae Greene, 212 East Fifth Street, $1,900. Dennis L....
MASON COUNTY, KY

