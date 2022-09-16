Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
Ledger Independent
Vietnam casualty honored with highway naming
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County. Johnson gave his life for his country when he was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1969. Johnson’s widow, Connie Johnson, and his family joined local military leaders, state legislators, officials, and friends...
Portsmouth Times
Gun Bash set for Oct 1
This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
Ledger Independent
Church celebrates 145 years of service
MAYSVILLE—Maysville welcomed the First Christian Church in 1828. Almost 50 years later the lot where the church building still stands was purchased. The Gothic-style church was built less than a year from the purchase date and included an indoor baptistry. This new-fangled indoor plumbing was a welcome improvement from baptisms previously performed in the chilly waters of the Ohio River. By 1891 the church boasted a congregation of 700 members on the roll. Five short years later these Maysvillians renovated the building and had beautiful stained glass windows installed. It is said at least three of the windows were made using Tiffany stained glass. In 1909 the church heralded the first pipe organ. A community effort was required to raise funds and the Ladies’ Aid Society provided assistance. Maysville was soon able to enjoy organ concerts held in the church.
Ledger Independent
Maysville Lions Club plans for upcoming events
Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, September 1, with President Robbie Detro calling the meeting to order by leading members in the devotional before the meal, and Dallas Doyle leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Following dinner prepared by Bill Boggs, Lion Secretary, Pat Steimle,presented minutes of the...
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
Bentonville Festival Royalty
Not shown: 0-3 Month Old Boys: Winner- Beckham Newland 4-6 Month Old Girls: Winner- Remington Grace 4-6 Month
Road report: KYTC reports on active projects in NKY this week; special note on KY 8 historic bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on the following conditions and/or operations this week. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. Special note: Rehabilitation of the historic truss bridge on KY 8 (Mary Ingalls Highway) in Campbell County has a revised estimated...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night
Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 5: The bloody shoe print in George Wagner IV’s trial is finally introduced
WAVERLY, Ohio — On the fifth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County, the so-called “smoking gun” was finally introduced: a bloody shoeprint at one of the crime scenes. Friday the jury only heard from one witness who was an Ohio BCI agent who...
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
sciotopost.com
Funeral Contributions Come Quickly for Woman Who Was Killed by Her Estranged Husband in Adams County
Adams – A child has found himself without a mom and dad this week after a murder-suicide from an estranged husband. On Wednesday violence erupted when 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden went to the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams county and opened fire on his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Madden, 33. He then left the scene and but a description of the vehicle and a known restraining order lead the Sheriff’s department to find the man a short time later. He was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, where the man turned the gun on himself.
Ledger Independent
Mason County Property Transfers
Glenn O. Bishop and Billy Rose Bishop to Asa Zorn, 708 Bank Street, $21,500. Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley to Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley, 405 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration. City of Maysville to Shauntae Greene, 212 East Fifth Street, $1,900. Dennis L....
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
