ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Los Espookys' creators talk "absurd" comedy and Latinx representation

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj0v0_0hyInYuF00

The second season of HBO's absurdist comedy Los Espookys kicks off Friday. The show, produced by and co-starring SNL veteran Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Julio Torres, is primarily in Spanish but quickly found a mainstream audience.

That said, it's a little hard to describe, even for its creators. "I mean, the basic [pitch] is like sort of like, 'Four friends put together a group that are hired to fool people,'" Armisen tells ABC Audio, admitting that falls short.

"I know, it feels so hard to distill," Fabrega agrees.

"That's why the elevator pitch would need, like, an emergency stop and like, 'Okay, I need a few minutes to describe this,'" she says with a laugh.

The basic premise is sort of like if the Scooby-Doo gang pulled off hauntings instead of solving them, but the comedy quickly built its own madcap world.

"The show just kept evolving and evolving...and it just got more and more absurd because that's our shared sensibility," Torres explains.

For Armisen, who is partially of Peruvian descent, producing the show gave him a unique opportunity to bring a different comedic voice to a mainstream American audience.

"It was mostly about just wanting to see a culture in a part of Latin American culture that we don't see very often, which is something a little more fantastical...," he explains. "That was the thing that was a sort of launching pad. But from there, it just became something...much deeper."

Fabrega agrees, adding she's happy the show is restarting during Hispanic Heritage Month. "It is really fun to kind of show...like a different take of Latinx representation," she says. "...I think it's very freeing to show like, yeah, there's all different sort of walks of life under the enormous umbrella that is 'Latinx.'"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
102.5 The Bone

'Batgirl' actress Ivory Aquino leaks stunt scene from shelved movie

While Warner Bros. Discovery's shelving of Batgirl was to ensure the movie would never see the light of day, one of its stars has leaked a sneak peek. Trans actress Ivory Aquino was to have a big part in the film, playing Alysia Yeoh, the roommate bestie of Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. On Twitter, she posted on-set video of one of the stunts in the film, showing Batgirl backflipping midair from a skylight into a building to crash a dinner party, using a Christmas tree to break her fall.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Beyoncé congratulates original 'Dreamgirls' star Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy win

Beyoncé congratulated Sheryl Lee Ralph on her recent Emmy win with a sweet gift and note -- from one Deena to another. Ralph originated the role of Deena Jones in the 1981 Broadway musical Dreamgirls, while Beyoncé played the role in the Oscar-winning 2006 movie version. Over the weekend, Ralph posted a video of herself opening a card attached to a beautiful bouquet. It reads, "To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé."
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

13 years later, Diablo Cody is thrilled ﻿'Jennifer's Body'﻿ is still being referenced in pop culture

Jennifer's Body celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday, and Diablo Cody, who wrote the film, is thrilled the dark comedy horror continues to be referenced in pop culture. One recent example comes from Olivia Rodrigo, who saluted Jennifer's Body in her "Good 4 U" music video. Cody told ABC Audio she was completely surprised the singer referenced her film because she was not given a heads up beforehand.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Torres
Person
Fred Armisen
102.5 The Bone

Hollywood Ending? Woody Allen isn't retiring after all

As it turns out, Woody Allen will continue to make movies. In an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the Oscar-winning Annie Hall writer-director said he wants to move away from filmmaking and concentrate more on his writing. However, a rep for the 86-year-old says that's not the case. "Woody...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Latinx#Abc Audio#Hbo#Snl#Peruvian#Latin American
102.5 The Bone

'The Woman King' reigns at the box office with $19 million debut

Oscar-winner Viola Davis reigned at the top of the box office with the historical action drama The Woman King. The film, currently riding a "Certified Fresh" score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, earned a better-than-forecast $19 million in its debut in theaters. Tellingly, the audience for The Woman King's...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

The Original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick, Will Be Here Live In ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’!

Sunday, October 2nd, at the Mahaffey Theater is a showing of probably the most famous cult classic flick, the The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The showing will be accompanied by a shadow cast featuring Tampa’s Hell On Heels. A shadow cast is a group of actors performing onstage along with the movie playing above them, sort of a combo of the film and stage show in one, and they encourage audience participation at the appropriate moments. And if you’ve ever been to a true cult showing of the movie then you know there’s a LOT of audience participation.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Common to make his Broadway debut

Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner Common hopes to achieve EGOT status when he makes his Broadway debut in the fall. The rapper/actor announced over the weekend that he will star in the dark comedy Between Riverside and Crazy, which will premiere December 19. "This has been a dream of mine...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy