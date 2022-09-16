We are so lucky to live where we do — in a bustling community with so many shops, restaurants, and public transportation options that take you right into New York City. We also have our own spots of nature + greenery, and our local environment — much like any other — needs upkeep and care. Opportunities for Hudson County children and teens to explore the wild world of nature in our urban environment are increasing tremendously due to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development program, which is now in its second year and going strong. Not only are these local kids + teens getting to explore and learn about our county, but they’re also taking tremendous strides to help improve and care for our ecosystem. Read on to learn all about Local 4-H Youth.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO