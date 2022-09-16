Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kool & The Gang musician and sons provide instruments to inner-city schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robert “Kool” Bell from popular funk and soul group Kool & The Gang is continuing his love of music through his foundation. The Kool for Kids foundation purchases instruments for inner-city community schools. The foundation raised $150,000 last year. Bell, who grew up in Jersey City, runs the foundation with the […]
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
Newark Porchfest Scheduled for Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Newark Porchfest takes place in the Forest Hill Historic District of Newark. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts with music of all genres, art, dance, food, and activities for children. The rain date is Sunday, September 25. Over 100...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hobokengirl.com
These Local Kids + Teens are Improving Hudson County’s Environment
We are so lucky to live where we do — in a bustling community with so many shops, restaurants, and public transportation options that take you right into New York City. We also have our own spots of nature + greenery, and our local environment — much like any other — needs upkeep and care. Opportunities for Hudson County children and teens to explore the wild world of nature in our urban environment are increasing tremendously due to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development program, which is now in its second year and going strong. Not only are these local kids + teens getting to explore and learn about our county, but they’re also taking tremendous strides to help improve and care for our ecosystem. Read on to learn all about Local 4-H Youth.
wosu.org
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elizabeth church resurrects stories of African American ancestors on burial grounds
They met by chance at a cemetery behind a church in Elizabeth. One, a Black woman, was the church pastor seeking to preserve the legacy of enslaved ancestors. The other, a white woman, was searching for an ancestor who was part of the Continental Congress. Pastor Wanda Lundy later invited...
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor
After a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building, the theatre was officially dedicated to the iconic multi-award-winning actor. The post Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor appeared first on NewsOne.
boozyburbs.com
Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton
Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baristanet.com
Aging in Montclair Presents ‘Protecting Open Space In The Garden State’
AIM’s Saturday Social on September 24 at 4:00 will present Breanna Durkin and Amber Ray from the Land Conservancy of New Jersey. Since its inception in 1981, the Land Conservancy, a member-supported non-profit land trust, has been dedicated to permanently protecting open space in the Garden State. The Conservancy has worked to preserve land and water resources, conserve open space, and inspire and empower individuals and communities to protect land and the environment.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
njitvector.com
A Tour of Branch Brook Park
During my first year at NJIT, I had the opportunity to visit Branch Brook Park many times for volunteer opportunities. At first, I didn’t think too much of it; it was more or less required for me to spend weekends at the place. But through many hours of picking up trash, getting my socks muddy, and cutting myself on thorn bushes, I found myself attached. Even today, I figure it to be one of the best places in Newark to escape the urban sprawl for a bit.
NBC New York
East Harlem Renames Street to Honor Late Actor Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson paved the way as the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic TV series, and now she will be forever remembered at Cicely Tyson Way. A stretch of 101st Street in East Harlem, between 3rd and Lexington, where the late actor grew up was renamed after her on Saturday. A group of supporters unveiled the street sign with claps and cheers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Comments / 0