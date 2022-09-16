Read full article on original website
Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Meghan Markle makes a 'very brave' request to King Charles ahead of her return to California with Prince Harry after the Queen's funeral, claims royal expert
Meghan Markle has allegedly requested a 'one-to-one' meeting with King Charles to heal rifts before her departure to California with Harry after the Queen's funeral, according to a royal insider. Neil Sean, a royal family expert, revealed that he had heard from a 'very good source' that the American actress...
Blackpink, Amanda Gorman kick off UN week with calls for climate action
American poet Amanda Gorman and South Korean pop band Blackpink called for climate action Monday as world leaders descend on New York City for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly this week. Taking the General Assembly stage on Monday, Gorman read her latest poem, “An Ode We Owe,” urging action...
