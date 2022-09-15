SRQ Airport Authority plans lawsuit over City Commission’s approval of 372-unit apartment complex close to end of runway

Read full article on original website
In their mishandling of affordable housing initiatives, city commissioners fail to uphold responsibility to serve constituents
We knew that one Sarasota city commissioner had designs on becoming a Sarasota County commissioner. Even though Hagen Brody failed in that quest, losing in the August Primary, he and three of his city board colleagues this week demonstrated just how well they could emulate the County Commission at its worst.
Interlocal agreement would have to be negotiated with Sarasota County Government for continuing services if Siesta Key were to become incorporated
Chair of nonprofit Save Siesta Key offers Siesta Key Association members new details about latest effort to create new town. If the portion of Siesta Key within Sarasota County’s jurisdiction becomes incorporated, an interlocal agreement would have to be forged between the new Town Council and Sarasota County Government regarding how much the town would have to pay for county services.
School Board votes 3-2 to terminate lease of Florida House property in 12 months
The Sarasota County School Board has voted 3-2 to provide formal notice to the Sarasota County Commission that it will terminate its lease of the property where the Florida House stands, 4454 S. Beneva Road in Sarasota, as of September 2023. In accord with Section 11 of the lease agreement,...
Battie joins Brody and Arroyo in demeaning Ahearn-Koch before city manager accuses Ahearn-Koch of threatening him
On Sept. 19, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo took a step that led to the scrapping from the agenda for that day’s meeting the presentations that two of his colleagues had planned, which were noted as Changes to the Order of the Day. The presentations were listed as pertaining to...
City Commission unanimously approves lower millage rate for 2023 fiscal year and gives final OK to new budget
With unanimous votes this week, the Sarasota City Commission approved the city’s 2023 fiscal year budget, which will go into effect on Oct. 1, as well as an operating millage rate of 3 mills. The total proposed budget for 2023 is $251,933,075, which is up 8%, compared to the...
About 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled in area of county lift station just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard
On Sept. 17 a pump problem at Sarasota County’s Wendell Kent Master Lift Station, near Nathan Benderson Park, resulted in approximately 5,000 gallons of sewage being spilled on the surrounding grounds, county Public Utilities Department has reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). A pumper truck called...
Electrical problem suspected in house fire in Tamaron community, while similar situation involving Siesta Key condominium resolved without damage
A residential fire in the Tamaron community of Sarasota that was reported at 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, may have been caused by an electrical issue, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported in an advisory. The home is located in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive, the alert...
On Sept. 24, neighborkids to lead annual celebration of historic Sarasota Beach Caravan to Lido Beach
Event to begin at 3 p.m., with vehicles to line up at intersection of 20th Street and Central Avenue. Twelve years ago, children living in the City of Sarasota’s Central-Cocoanut area “and fellow neighbors of the greater Newtown community started leading an annual celebration of the 1955 Beach Caravan, a powerful example of the forward-thinking, anti-racist leadership” of Newtown residents, a news release points out.
Passenger count down for third month in a row at SRQ, but yearly total remains on track for new record
Starting in October, airlines to begin selling more seats on SRQ flights than in 2021. For the third month in a row, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) has recorded fewer passengers than it did in the same month of 2021. Through August, 236,799 passengers traveled through the airport, a news...
Plants, advice and demonstrations to be part of 16th Annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest on Oct. 8
Free event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road. On Oct. 8, the 16th Annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest will offer “a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get great plants and advice for your landscape and to learn about the array of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County services,” the staff of the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension service has announced.
CenterPlace Health to host Fall Health Fair in North Port on Oct. 1
Event to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Morgan Family Community Center. On Oct. 1, CenterPlace Health will host a Fall Health Fair at the Morgan Family Community Center in North Port, which is located at 6207 W. Price Blvd., CenterPlace has announced. The hours for the event,...
COVID positivity rate down to 11.2% in Sarasota County, CDC says, but hospitalizations and deaths up slightly
Once again, county classified with “Medium” transmission status. Averaged for the seven days through Sept. 18, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Sarasota County fell to 11.2%, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. That was down from 12.86% on Sept. 11, as The Sarasota News Leader reported in its Sept. 16 issue.
