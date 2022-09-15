With opening of North Port Connector, County Commission marks formal completion of Legacy Trail projects paid for by 2018 referendum

Read full article on original website
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Commission confirms confidence in city manager following meeting debate
Before it even got started, what was anticipated to be a contentious Sarasota City Commission meeting on Monday devolved into a 12-minute debate over a requested change to the agenda resulting in a vote of confidence for City Manager Marlon Brown. In what appears to be a communications gap between...
Sarasota County staff to handle improvements to 90-degree curve at Siesta’s Higel Avenue-Siesta Drive intersection as in-house project
$359,138 from FDOT to be used for signal boxes on one or more sections of county roadway. About three years ago, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) gave Sarasota County $359,138 for a project to improve motorists’ safety in navigating an almost 90-degree curve at the Siesta Key intersection of Higel Avenue and Siesta Drive.
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
Warm Mineral Springs Habitat Restoration To Improve Manatee Habitat
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), with the support of several partner organizations, has begun a habitat restoration project focused on improving habitat for manatees in the downstream outflow of Warm Mineral Springs in the city of North Port, Sarasota County. This area is considered the most important natural manatee warm-water refuge along Florida’s southwest coast.
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
After Brody fails to win support for his nominee, city commissioners approve Independent Police Advisory Panel’s recommendation for new member
Brody joins rest of commissioners in final vote naming female Marine Corps veteran to open seat. On Sept. 6, the chair of the City of Sarasota’s Independent Police Advisory Panel (IPAP) reported that the panel recommended that the city commissioners appoint to an open panel seat a female Marine Corps veteran who is working on a master’s degree in criminal justice.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
JMX Brands Named a Top Place to Work in Sarasota-Manatee Three Years in a Row
For the third consecutive year, JMX Brands, a multi-channel retailer with its headquarters and a showroom in Sarasota, was recognized as a Sarasota Herald Tribune’s Top Place to Work in the Sarasota-Manatee region. The parent company of the largest online retailer of Amish furniture at www.dutchcrafters.com was named a top workplace in the small business category, based on the number of employees working in the Sarasota office.
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, pretty soon there’s going to be a ton of new restaurants to choose from. In East Naples, the Med Restaurant will be replacing Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub. That will be at least the sixth new concept to be inside the same building at...
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
