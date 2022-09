LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive. Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.

