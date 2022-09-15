Oral arguments in Avenue B and C appeal scheduled for Nov. 2, in-person, in Tampa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Voters in Florida ousted two anti-abortion elected officials in separate races on Tuesday.
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
Abortion-rights groups alarmed by St. Louis moving AG lawsuit to federal court
When the attorney general’s lawsuit challenging St. Louis’ plan to use federal funds to support abortion access was moved to federal court, it didn’t draw much attention. The city requested the change in venue — from St. Louis Circuit Court to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri — in late July […] The post Abortion-rights groups alarmed by St. Louis moving AG lawsuit to federal court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0