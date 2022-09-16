Read full article on original website
Related
This House In Cushing, Texas Is Channeling Charleston, SC
When looking at this house in Nacogdoches County you might do a double take. It might be hard to believe that you are not in Charleston, South Carolina. The home brings all of that Charleston southern charm right to East Texas. It even has a piazza to seal the deal.
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the city officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lufkin. The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury following a crash at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and [..]
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
travelblog.org
Old Town Rig Down, Festival Park, Nacogdoches, Texas
The Old Town Rig Down is a new small festival held at Festival Park and the nearby Nacogdoches Square. Note: This whole area was blocked off for the safety of the many people on foot. I started my walk at the Nacogdoches Square where they had many nice semi trucks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7
LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Vintage Flea Market Coming To Downtown Lufkin, Texas
The weather is getting a little cooler, but the vintage items are heating up for this event in Downtown Lufkin. If you are looking for something special and it has to be an antique, you will want to be there. You never know what you are going to find when...
KLTV
Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-integration Black high schools
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tatum and Lufkin high schools remembered two black schools paying them a tribute from the days of segregation. The impact of those schools are still felt today in their communities. Sixty-eight years ago, the world of black-and-white changed, that is when Brown versus Topeka Board of...
KLTV
Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown. Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for...
messenger-news.com
Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook
CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
kwhi.com
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
Eat At Raising Cane’s To Benefit Kidd’s Kids In Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
'Caniacs' now have a chance to have their chicken fingers, while also helping send some deserving kids and their families to Walt Disney World in Florida. The popular chicken finger brand is giving $1 from each box combo sold on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 to the Kidd's Kids organization during their Give Back Day.
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0