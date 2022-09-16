ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Healing Energy Products From Amazon That Shoppers Swear By

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Out with the old, in with the new! With fall on the horizon, it’s time to set some intentions for a new season of health and happiness. Bye-bye, bad energy! Hello, good vibes only! In order to manifest a bright future, you need to surround yourself with products that promote positivity.

We’ve rounded up the top 11 items on Amazon that help you find balance and peace. Purify your space with these cleansing staples that will help alleviate anxiety and restore harmony in your home. From chakras to candles, keep reading for our top picks!

This White Sage Smudge Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQM2s_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Let go of negative energy with this 100% natural soy candle! By burning this white sage, you’ll clear room for clarity and cleansing.

See It!

Get the Manifestation Candles Pure White Sage Smudge Candle for House Energy Cleansing for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Healing Pyramid Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bnrX_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Made from chakra crystals, this orgone pyramid set will help you attract all the blessings your heart desires. Each kit includes a pyramid energy generator, chakra necklace, rose quartz gemstone tree, green aventurine gemstone tree, a natural gemstone chips and a wooden gift box.

See It!

Get the Orgone Pyramid Sets for Reducing Stress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Chakra Therapy Starter Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24x91V_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Taste the rainbow with these colorful healing gemstones! One shopper said this set is a “must-buy” that has “you covered from your root to your crown.” Another reviewer declared, “Unbelievable healing power and value!!”

See It!

Get the Tesh Care Chakra Therapy Starter Collection for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Green Crystal Malachite Pendant

Amazon

Protect yourself against impurities with this gorgeous green crystal malachite pendant. One customer gushed, “Absolutely love this necklace. An instant peaceful feeling as soon as I put it on.”

See It!

Get the Orgonite Pendant Malachite Green Crystal Orgone Pendant Necklace for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Tibetan Singing Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbCqN_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

The no. 1 bestseller on Amazon in singing bowls, this handcrafted set includes a wooden striker and cushion. One reviewer enthused, “Beautifully crafted for a modest price. This authentic, hand-hammered, Tibetan singing bowl produces a strong vibration and warm tone to help center and enrich your life.”

See It!

Get the Tibetan Singing Bowl Set by Ohm Store for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Healing Crystals and Candles Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzp8d_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

This healing bundle is a great beginner’s set or gift for a loved one. Each kit comes with 12 gemstone crystals, seven chakra stones, four candles, one bracelet, one rose quartz pendulum and one selenite crystal.

See It!

Get the Arttyma 26pcs Healing Crystals and Candles Set for just $24 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Set of Colorful Chakra Bracelets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vdSG_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Pay it forward with this set of seven chakra diffuser bracelets. The perfect party favor, these colorful beads will help you and your besties balance your chakras.

See It!

Get the Eigso 7 Chakra Diffuser Bracelets Set for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

These Rose Quartz Love Crystals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqlNj_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Love is in the air! One shopper called this heart-shaped crystals trio a “triple threat,” adding, “Rose, Clear Quartz and Black Obsidian hearts are beautiful! Keep one for yourself and gift the others to friends.”

See It!

Get the MAIBAOTA 30mm Rose Quartz Amethyst Clear Quartz Heart Love Crystals for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Lavender and Sage Smudging Spray

Amazon

Peace out, bad energy! Cleanse your sanctuary with this lavender and sage smudging spray, reiki-charged with quartz crystals.

See It!

Get the Crystal Serenity Lavender and Sage Smudging Spray with Quartz Crystals for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

These White Sage Smudge Sticks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVmq1_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

An ancient purification ritual, burning white sage can help cleanse your space and release negative energy. Combined with the protection power of lilacs, these smudge sticks are both beautiful and beneficial.

See It!

Get the Ancientveda Blissful Organic White Sage Smudge Sticks with Flowers for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

This Crystal Healing Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2jJc_0hyICFhR00
Amazon

Balance your chakras with this healing kit, complete with a variety of spiritual stones. Find your zen with this gift set! One customer commented, “At a local shop, this would’ve cost me around $70, so this is most certainly a bargain. 10/10 would recommend.”

See It!

Get the Zatny Crystals and Healing Stones Premium Kit in Wooden Box for just $40 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, but are subject to change.

5 Healing Products From Amazon to Spread Positive Vibes in Your Home

Read article

Looking for additional ways to spread positive energy? Check out more picks below:

Comments / 0

