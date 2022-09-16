ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings

Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know

Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Basketball#Lubbock High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Oklahoma State#Highschoolsports#The Best Point Guard#Monterey High School#All American#Ucla#Smu#Texas A M#Tcu#Texas Tech#The University Of Texas#Asgr Basketball#The Neo Youth League#Sports Illustrated
Awesome 98

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Awesome 98

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure

A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?

This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Admits to Death of a Man From 1998

A Lubbock man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday, September 20th for manslaughter in relation to the death of a man back in 1998. 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez had attended a New Year's Eve party in the 2400 block of 3rd Street on January 1st, 1998. He was beaten to death that same night and was found by police lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead not even an hour after arriving at the hospital. What exactly led to this deadly fight wasn't made clear in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy