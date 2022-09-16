Read full article on original website
Texas Longhorns’ Final Trip To Lubbock is Officially a Sellout
The Texas basketball teams will come to Lubbock one more time. The baseball team will head to Austin in the Spring. The track and field teams will probably show up in the considerable future at different events, but the Texas Longhorns football team will never come back to Lubbock. Their...
Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings
Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Lubbock’s Cactus Theater Is Streaming the Texas Tech Game for Free Before a Concert
The Cactus Theater is holding a concert this weekend in honor of Hispanic Heritage month but has recently made some changes. The theater has decided to move the time of their concert featuring Los Texmaniacs back so they could hold a free event for the community. For the first road...
The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know
Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th
Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?
This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
The Most Frightening & Fun Fall Festivities on the South Plains
With the official start to Fall starting tomorrow, it only seems fitting to highlight some of our regions best festivities! Check out all the fun for both kids and adults alike!. 1. At’l Do Farms. When: Now through November 5th. What to Expect: There is nothing like fun on...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Remembering the Most Unhinged Lubbock Local TV Commercials
I'll be very honest, I don't watch much TV, let alone local TV. With the precious spare time I have, I usually like to read, listen to music or go to the movies. I saw Dial M for Murder in 3D at Alamo Drafthouse last night. It was awesome. However,...
Lubbock Man Admits to Death of a Man From 1998
A Lubbock man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday, September 20th for manslaughter in relation to the death of a man back in 1998. 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez had attended a New Year's Eve party in the 2400 block of 3rd Street on January 1st, 1998. He was beaten to death that same night and was found by police lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead not even an hour after arriving at the hospital. What exactly led to this deadly fight wasn't made clear in news reports.
