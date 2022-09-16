ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

30+ Longhorn Facts You Can Impress Your Longhorn Friends With

If you're on the National Championship-winning Texas Tech Twitter, then you might have already seen these. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. If you're unaware, the Texas Longhorns are coming to town this weekend, and that means the "rivalry" between the Longhorns and Red Raiders is in full swing.
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges

Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure

A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
Top 10 Tips for Staying Sane With Kids at the South Plains Fair

The Panhandle South Plains Fair is a fantastic fall festivity that folks come to enjoy from far and wide. However, for those us with toddlers in tow, the enjoyment only seems to last so long. As we all know, the little tykes in our lives have a limited window before they transform into grumpy little ghouls.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
