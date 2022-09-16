Read full article on original website
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
Does It Matter Where Shrimp and Seafood Slept the Night Before You Eat Them?
Serving imported shrimp and seafood instead of Louisiana seafood obviously matters to Louisiana people or restaurants wouldn't have to put up the "Imported" signs. But does it matter enough to you that you actually walk out of a restaurant or get out of a line at a drive-thru that serves imported shrimp or seafood?
Who’s Hitting The Road For The Midterms? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Moon Griffon to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show Again This Week
It went so well the first time, so let's do it again!. "The Voice of Louisiana" was heard all across the USA on July 6th when Moon Griffon guest hosted The Dan Bongino Show. From mentions of the food Louisianans eat to our hot and humid weather, Moon brought a Southern flare to the Show.
Could Your Homeowners Insurance Go Up by 63 Percent?
I don't care whether you live on the coast of Louisiana or not, you have likely seen an increase in the cost of your homeowner's insurance policy in the last few years. When it was time for my policy renewal, my policy increased by $600 a year. But, based on what I have heard from friends, that's not really that bad. I have a feeling it's only going to get tougher for all of us going forward.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival is Coming to Hammond This Fall
If so then I have the perfect opportunity for you. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is heading back to the state to provide you with the most unique experience around. This festival comes to Louisiana every fall to create the English “Village of Albright.” This village contains more than 600 artisans, educators, and educational demonstrations that bring the 16th century to the 21st century.
Senator Kennedy: Want to Stop Crime? Stop Defunding the Police
With the mid-term elections a mere weeks away, one of the biggest concerns voters have, beside the economy, is crime. Senator John Kennedy recently held a press conference to address that very issue. Senator Kennedy outlined 4 steps we need to take to drastically reduce crime and its' effects on...
AOC Tears Into Higgins After Committee Meeting Shouting Match
During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the oil and gas industry, Rep. Clay Higgins got into an argument with Raya Salter, a clean energy advocate who accused Higgins and Louisiana of being "owned" by the oil and gas industry. During Salter's testimony, Higgins asked her what would happen to...
How Much Has Inflation Driven Up The Cost Of Gumbo?
With cooler temperatures on the way and Louisiana residents looking longingly at their gumbo pots, it's almost time to light the fires and make your roux. But, with inflation still bringing up the cost of food across the country, the cost of making that pot of gumbo has gone up, too.
Massive Gator Spanning 9-Feet in Length Pulled Out of Louisiana Lake
Alligator harvesters have been hard at work around the state of Louisiana recently and that includes a recent catch at Wallace Lake. The Caddo Parish gator catch appeared to be roughly nine feet in length after it was pulled in this week. Gator activity has been hot and heavy recently...
Immigrants And The Politics Of Trolling – The Joe Cunningham Show
Actors & Actresses From Louisiana Who’ve Won Primetime Emmys
The Primetime Emmy Awards are one of the biggest award shows of the year. Its generally considered to be one of the four major performing arts award shows. With the Emmy Awards being the largest television awards, the Grammy Awards being for music, Tony Awards for stage performances, and the Academy Awards for film.
Louisiana Boater Arrested After Shooting at Coast Guard Helicopter
A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter responding to a distress call. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sailboat on Thursday that was about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass. A helicopter with a crew was sent in by the Coast Guard to help the distressed boater.
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
Former KATC Meteorologist Ed Roy—Tropical Storm Fiona “Bears Watching”
As South Louisiana hits the peak of hurricane season, there is a concerning disturbance across the central tropical Atlantic. Ed Roy, former meteorologist for KATC TV in Lafayette and still very respected in the city as a storm tracker, says 96L (Now Tropical Storm Fiona) could be trouble and bears watching.
Schumer’s Dire Warning To Democrats – The Joe Cunningham Show
Heroin Stash House Raid Leads to Heroin Arrest after Year-Long Investigation
Following a year-long investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were able to identify and shut down a heroin stash house. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office has investigated 23-year-old Christopher Javon Pierre in connection with possible drug activity. He was arrested back in April for having heroin and a firearm but was able to bond out of jail. investigators kept on his trail.
