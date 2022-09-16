ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Who’s Hitting The Road For The Midterms? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
KPEL 96.5

Could Your Homeowners Insurance Go Up by 63 Percent?

I don't care whether you live on the coast of Louisiana or not, you have likely seen an increase in the cost of your homeowner's insurance policy in the last few years. When it was time for my policy renewal, my policy increased by $600 a year. But, based on what I have heard from friends, that's not really that bad. I have a feeling it's only going to get tougher for all of us going forward.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Renaissance Festival is Coming to Hammond This Fall

If so then I have the perfect opportunity for you. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is heading back to the state to provide you with the most unique experience around. This festival comes to Louisiana every fall to create the English “Village of Albright.” This village contains more than 600 artisans, educators, and educational demonstrations that bring the 16th century to the 21st century.
KPEL 96.5

How Much Has Inflation Driven Up The Cost Of Gumbo?

With cooler temperatures on the way and Louisiana residents looking longingly at their gumbo pots, it's almost time to light the fires and make your roux. But, with inflation still bringing up the cost of food across the country, the cost of making that pot of gumbo has gone up, too.
KPEL 96.5

Immigrants And The Politics Of Trolling – The Joe Cunningham Show

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Boater Arrested After Shooting at Coast Guard Helicopter

A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter responding to a distress call. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sailboat on Thursday that was about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass. A helicopter with a crew was sent in by the Coast Guard to help the distressed boater.
KPEL 96.5

Schumer’s Dire Warning To Democrats – The Joe Cunningham Show

KPEL 96.5

Heroin Stash House Raid Leads to Heroin Arrest after Year-Long Investigation

Following a year-long investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were able to identify and shut down a heroin stash house. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office has investigated 23-year-old Christopher Javon Pierre in connection with possible drug activity. He was arrested back in April for having heroin and a firearm but was able to bond out of jail. investigators kept on his trail.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

