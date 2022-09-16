Scientific publishers such as the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and Taylor & Francis have begun attempting to detect fraud in academic paper submissions with an AI image-checking program called Proofig, reports The Register. Proofig, a product of an Israeli firm of the same name, aims to help use "artificial intelligence, computer vision and image processing to review image integrity in scientific publications," according to the company's website.

