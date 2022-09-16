Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Drops in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to NC State as its prepares for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.
30+ Longhorn Facts You Can Impress Your Longhorn Friends With
If you're on the National Championship-winning Texas Tech Twitter, then you might have already seen these. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. If you're unaware, the Texas Longhorns are coming to town this weekend, and that means the "rivalry" between the Longhorns and Red Raiders is in full swing.
Texas Longhorns’ Final Trip To Lubbock is Officially a Sellout
The Texas basketball teams will come to Lubbock one more time. The baseball team will head to Austin in the Spring. The track and field teams will probably show up in the considerable future at different events, but the Texas Longhorns football team will never come back to Lubbock. Their...
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Tailgate with Texas Tech’s College of Media and Communication This Saturday
This weekend is huge for Texas Tech football as they take on the Long Horns on the Red Raider’s home turf. Lubbock will be slammed with UT fans traveling from Austin, and you know the tailgates around the Tech campus are going to be packed. If you are a...
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
Incredible Photo Shows Resolve of Ramirez on Injury Cart
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know if I can come up with a thousand to describe Bryce Ramirez's smile after one of the worst moments of his life, but man do I feel it. Just soak in the moment. First of all, kudos to...
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
Lubbock’s Cactus Theater Is Streaming the Texas Tech Game for Free Before a Concert
The Cactus Theater is holding a concert this weekend in honor of Hispanic Heritage month but has recently made some changes. The theater has decided to move the time of their concert featuring Los Texmaniacs back so they could hold a free event for the community. For the first road...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and [..]
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
