Yardbarker
David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach
Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have 2 Years Before Atlantic Division Catches Up
The Toronto Maple Leafs without question are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference to make the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23. But time is starting to run short on them. Sort of. The Maple Leafs have the next two seasons to seriously make their run at the Stanley Cup....
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nicolas Hague
Although the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, negotiations between Nicolas Hague and the Vegas Golden Knights have not resulted in a new contract. Vince Sapienza also reported that if a new contract is not finalized before training camp, he will not attend and instead train elsewhere. When...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Penguins, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the status of talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Nic Hague. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking to trade a defenseman to alleviate some of their salary cap concerns. Has Zdeno Chara made a decision on his...
Yardbarker
Evaluating 5 Flyers Prospects After Rookie Camp
Rookies from the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers faced off on Friday and Saturdays night at the PPL Center, home of Philadelphia’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Flyers won the exhibition matchups 2-1 and 5-1, respectively. They also showcased some of their top prospects during on-ice sessions at the team’s training facilities on Thursday and Sunday.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
Yardbarker
Islanders on Final Contract Seasons Leave Lamoriello With Options
The New York Islanders are preparing for a big 2022-23 season with the hope of bouncing back after missing the playoffs last season. All the focus is understandably on the upcoming season and not the offseason but a few players are restricted and unrestricted free agents at the end of the year.
NHL
Erik Johnson's Day with the Stanley Cup
"Sometimes the best things are worth waiting a long time for." Johnson's individual journey to becoming an eventual Stanley Cup Champion didn't transpire without his own share of trying adversity in sacrifices, failures and heartbreak over the years as the longest tenured member of the organization. The 34-year-old and former first overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft began his career in St. Louis in 2007. After facing a rough patch of knee injuries upon tearing his ACL and suffering a tear to his MCL, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche in 2010, where he has been a mainstay since.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Depth Will Be Tested With Rodrigues Departure
On Monday, Sept. 12, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche. This loss will leave a hole in the Penguins’ depth, and the team knows all too well the importance of a strong bottom six. Have they done enough in the offseason to replace him?
The Hockey Writers
Ranking the 2022-23 Maple Leafs’ Roster Players
The Athletic recently published their rankings of NHL players. Touted as one of the NHL’s most thorough rankings, the article used multiple sources to come up with its final results. It is a long read but well worth it. (from “NHL Player Tiers: Why Connor McDavid leads our Top 100 rankings for 2022-23,” The Athletic NHL Staff, The Athletic, 15/09/2022).
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Prospects Impress at 2022 Rookie Camp Tournament
The Montreal Canadiens’ Rookie Camp isn’t designed to show off refined prospects, which means these games aren’t as important but to showcase where they are at in the development and what areas need improvement. For some prospects, it gives them professional training camp experience, how to prepare themselves to play at that level, and what they should work on for the future. For others, the tournament is to show they deserve an invitation to the main training camp.
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason
The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Nelson, Kuemper, Rookie Camp
In this edition of Washington Capitals News & Rumors, we’ll take a look at Darcy Kuemper’s media tour comments, Todd Nelson’s start to life as the new head coach of the Hershey Bears, and the prospects who are standing out at rookie camp. There’s plenty to unpack...
NHL
YOUNG STARS PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. JETS
Calgary closes out the rookie tournament with an afternoon tilt vs. Winnipeg. The Flames will close out their 2022 Young Stars Classic with a matinee match-up against the Winnipeg Jets. Game time is set for 12:00 p.m. MT with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app carrying the stream. Flames TV's Brendan...
theScore
NHL offseason grades: Central Division
Divisions: Metropolitan (Sept. 20) | Pacific (Sept. 21) | Atlantic (Sept. 22) With the NHL offseason all but wrapped up, we're handing out comprehensive grades for all 32 teams. The four-part series kicks off with an in-depth look at each club in the Central Division. Some contract figures are reported....
markerzone.com
FORWARD JAKE VIRTANEN EARNS NHL PTO AHEAD OF 2022-23 SEASON
The Edmonton Oilers announced today they have signed forward Jake Virtanen and defenseman Jason Demers to professional tryout contracts:. Virtanen, 26, is coming off of a KHL stint in which he managed 16 points in 36 games after being blacklisted from the NHL due to a sexual assault lawsuit. Although he was found not-guilty, Virtanen still has work to do in restoring his personal reputation, as well as proving he is an NHL-calibre player.
