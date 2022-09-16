ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber investigating possible network breach after hacker taunts

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q49ZQ_0hyHfvIX00

( The Hill ) — Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times .

The person claiming responsibility for the hack told the Times that he gained access to Uber’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing a company employee to share a password with him.

The hacker accessed the internal messaging service Slack through one person’s account and sent employees a message saying, “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The person also posted an explicit photo on a webpage used to communicate with employees, an Uber spokesperson told the Times.

European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

The alleged hacker sent images of Uber’s internal systems, including email, cloud storage and code repositories, to the Times and shared information with cybersecurity researchers.

“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Yuga Labs Security Engineer Sam Curry to the Times after corresponding with the alleged hacker.

The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, claimed that he broke into Uber because of its weak security and used his access to its Slack messaging service to call for higher pay for Uber drivers.

“We don’t have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Uber Chief Information Security Office Latha Maripuri in an internal email seen by the Times.

The Hill has reached out to Uber for comment on the network breach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies

UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile man shot several times during argument at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
WKRG News 5

Man survives gunshot to forehead, 1 arrested

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police arrested a man they said shot a man on Sept. 17 at the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Highway 98 in Foley. Terrance Andre Hayes, 36, of Foley, is charged with two felonies, assault in the 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm. Foley Police and Baldwin […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Update: Man seriously wounded after nightclub shooting, suspect at large

UPDATE: From MPD: On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to 557 Azalea Road, Bank Night Life, in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male victim was shot by an unknown subject. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The subject fled […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Hackers#The Hacker#Information Security#The New York Times#European#Yuga Labs Security
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WKRG News 5

Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

2-year-old child shot in Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WKRG News 5

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy