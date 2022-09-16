ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Eagle 102.3

City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life

According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
cbs2iowa.com

Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
wanderwisdom.com

Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View

Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
nbc15.com

Two vehicle crash in Lancaster leaves several injured

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Lancaster left several people hospitalized last week, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. A Chevrolet Equinox with four people and a Chrysler Sebring crashed around 5:52 p.m. last Tuesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Stage Road and Aupperle Road.
KCRG.com

Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon.
Eagle 102.3

Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023

The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
KCRG.com

House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
KCRG.com

Fire destroys house near Coggon

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more and more animals. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease.
KCRG.com

Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
Radio Iowa

Driver dies after running into house in Dubuque County

A Dubuque County driver has died after hitting a house south of Sageville on Thursday afternoon. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Highway 3 where a vehicle has struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall. The driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the driver will be released at a later date.
Eagle 102.3

Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque

Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
Eagle 102.3

Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)

The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

