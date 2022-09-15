ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The US Sun

COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates

MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 14 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in two weeks. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
FOXBusiness

Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
CNET

Tax Rebates by State: Learn Which States Are Sending Payments Next

To help families deal with high prices, 18 states are giving back money to residents in the form of stimulus checks or tax rebates. While some states kicked money back earlier in the summer, others are actively sending out checks and direct deposits now. Colorado and Pennsylvania are making payments...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades

People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
