racedayct.com
Woody Pitkat Wins Rain Shortened Modified Racing Series Event At Star Speedway
It’s a big week for Woody Pitkat, and he kicked off the right way Sunday in Epping, N.H. The Modified veteran heads to Stafford Speedway Saturday looking to keep streaking his way to a $15,000 payday in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series NAPA Fall Final 80 at the historic half-mile. Pitkat has won the last three Tour Type Modified events at Stafford.
racedayct.com
Stat Check: Breaking Down The Whelen Modified Tour Standings With Two Races Left
(Press Release from NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications) Only three points separate the top three drivers in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings heading into the final two races of the 2022 season. After claiming his fourth win of the year at Riverhead Raceway on Saturday night, three-time Tour champion Justin...
NBC Connecticut
Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride
Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
racedayct.com
Eric Berndt Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl
The return to full-time competition in 2022 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl continued to be a fruitful endeavor for Eric Berndt Saturday. Berndt topped the field in the 35-lap SK Modified feature Saturday at the Speedbowl. It was the division leading sixth victory of the season for Berndt. Reigning division...
NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club
As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
westernmassnews.com
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Winning $2M Powerball Ticket Sold At Shell Station In Prospect
A Connecticut resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. An unnamed resident of the New Haven County town of Prospect won the prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell gas station, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 15. The gas station is located at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect,...
Register Citizen
Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91
ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Small plane crashes into Great Barrington corn field
A flight instructor and his student were both uninjured after their single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield over the weekend, according to Great Barrington Police.
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
