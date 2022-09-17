ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

USC vs. Fresno State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOyox_0hyHItD400

USC vs. Fresno State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

USC vs. Fresno State: Need to know

Fresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces in place to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard. Jake Haener is his usual efficient and productive self, hitting on almost 75% of his throws, 87 of them already through just 2 games. Fresno dropped a last-second heart breaker to Oregon State last week, but Haener is still on point and Jordan Mims had over 100 yards and 2 scores rushing. This team can move.

USC: Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison established an instant connection in 2 games. Williams is coming off a 341 yard showing with 4 TDs at Stanford and Addison is top 3 nationally in the important receiving categories. But USC has more options than just Addison, as its receivers are good for almost 15 ypc and Travis Dye is coming off a 100-plus yard rushing effort. And the Trojans D, much maligned this offseason, has 8 takeaways so far.

More from College Football HQ

USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

USC vs. Fresno State odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Stanford, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Usc#Tv Streaming#Football Games#American Football#Eastern Tv#College Football Hq Usc#Espn
elisportsnetwork.com

Prep football: Saturday's scores

Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener was carted off the field due to a leg injury. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
FRESNO, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

ASA Hall of Famer Jeanne Contel Passes Away

Jeanne Contel, a former longtime ASA softball players in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away this week at age 94. Contel spent fourteen years playing for the Fresno Rockets and took part in eleven ASA national championships during her career. She earned First Team All-American honors five times, including in 1963, the year prior to her retirement as a player. She was part of three ASA Nationals-winning teams, in 1953, ’54, and ’57.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to provide information on a woman reported missing on Monday. The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras. According to Fresno Police, Rollo Veras is 5’04” and weighs 130 pounds. She is possibly driving a gray or silver Toyota. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: 3rd-grade teacher from Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the start of the new school year, KSEE24 is proud to honor outstanding teachers and staff every week from schools throughout the valley. This week’s KSEE24 Educator of the Week took us to Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno, where, Allison Connelly, a third-grade teacher is making learning fun for her students. She has been teaching for over two decades and has been at Manchester Gate for nine years.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m.  CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy