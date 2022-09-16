Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elonphoenix.com
Elon Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its 2022 fall schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The Phoenix will play seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Hunt Softball Park. "We are very excited to begin our fall season," said Elon head softball coach Kathy...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational
BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Batters Gardner-Webb In 30-24 Thriller
Elon, N.C. – In front of 8,126 fans packed into Rhodes Stadium, the Elon football team controlled the line of scrimmage in a 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb that avenged a loss to the Runnin' Bulldogs two seasons ago. With the win, Elon improved to 2-1 on the season, while Gardner-Webb fell to 1-2. Redshirt freshmanJalen Hampton ran the ball 34 times for 168 yards and the Elon defense held Gardner-Webb to just 54 yards rushing on 33 carries. The Phoenix had at least 200 yards rushing and receiving for the first time since a win over The Citadel in 2019.
elonphoenix.com
Elon completes fourth set comeback to beat North Carolina A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. – From 9-2 down in the fourth set, the Elon University volleyball team rallied to complete a thrilling comeback, as the Phoenix won six of the final seven points to clinch a four-set victory against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 18. The win was Elon's third straight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonphoenix.com
Men's Tennis Completes Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. — Daniel Martin posted his first singles win of the fall and teamed up with Nicholas Campbell for a thrilling doubles victory as the Elon men's tennis team finished play Sunday at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Playing in the A draw doubles consolation final, Martin and...
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Rallies In Fifth Set To Win CAA Opener
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A strong fifth set performance propelled the Elon University volleyball team to a win against North Carolina A&T in its CAA opener on Sept. 17. The Phoenix tallied 23 total blocks for its most in a match since 2015. With the victory, Elon improved to 3-7...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Tennis Shines In Singles At Elon Fall Invitational
ELON, N.C. — Julie Ball, Helen Sarikulaya and Miray Konar each continued their undefeated runs through their respective singles flights as the Elon women's tennis team continued play in the Elon Fall Invitational on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Ball made quick work of her opponent, dispatching...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Tennis Opens Fall Season At Elon Fall Invitational
ELON, N.C. — The duo of Lizette Reding and Sibel Tanik teamed up for a pair of doubles wins and freshman Helen Sarikulaya joined four other Phoenix players in notching singles victories as the Elon women's tennis team opened its fall season Friday at the Elon Fall Invitational. Reding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Seize Three CAA Points on the Road at Delaware
NEWARK, Del. – The Elon University men's soccer team posted its third straight shutout as the Phoenix earned three Colonial Athletic Association points on the road in its 2-0 victory at Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 17. The victory improved the maroon and gold to 5-1 overall on the season...
