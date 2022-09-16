ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Ledger Independent

Vietnam casualty honored with highway naming

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County. Johnson gave his life for his country when he was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1969. Johnson’s widow, Connie Johnson, and his family joined local military leaders, state legislators, officials, and friends...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Sara B

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
WALTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
Portsmouth Times

Gun Bash set for Oct 1

This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Former Kenton Co. coroner convicted on federal drug charges

Former Kenton County Coroner David Suetholz was convicted last week in federal court of multiple drug-related charges. Suetholz, of Ludlow, was found guilty by a federal jury of illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Court documents and evidence presented at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Former Elected Coroner of Kenton County, Kentucky Convicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances including Oxycontin

The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs is reporting that: A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man for illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Dr. David Suetholz, 71, of...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting

Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
WILDER, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

Glenn O. Bishop and Billy Rose Bishop to Asa Zorn, 708 Bank Street, $21,500. Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley to Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley, 405 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration. City of Maysville to Shauntae Greene, 212 East Fifth Street, $1,900. Dennis L....
MASON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

One person killed in Monday morning collision in Hebron

Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard in Hebron for a reported collision Monday just after 8 a.m. Once on scene, first responders observed a person obviously deceased inside of an involved vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Preliminary...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

