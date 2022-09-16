Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
Vietnam casualty honored with highway naming
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County. Johnson gave his life for his country when he was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1969. Johnson’s widow, Connie Johnson, and his family joined local military leaders, state legislators, officials, and friends...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
linknky.com
Boone County woman found not guilty of trying to vote twice in 2020 Primary
In a jury trial held Monday, a Boone County woman was found not guilty of falsely impersonating a voter during the 2020 Primary election. Linda O. Smith was accused of falsely impersonating a voter, a Class D felony, for allegedly voting twice during the 2020 Primary. According to the timeline...
Four indicted by Brown County grand jury
Four individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8. Patrick Delong, 66, of Mt. Ora
Fox 19
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
Portsmouth Times
Gun Bash set for Oct 1
This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
linknky.com
Former Kenton Co. coroner convicted on federal drug charges
Former Kenton County Coroner David Suetholz was convicted last week in federal court of multiple drug-related charges. Suetholz, of Ludlow, was found guilty by a federal jury of illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Court documents and evidence presented at...
clayconews.com
Former Elected Coroner of Kenton County, Kentucky Convicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances including Oxycontin
The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs is reporting that: A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man for illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Dr. David Suetholz, 71, of...
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to juveniles
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens. […]
linknky.com
Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting
Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
Ledger Independent
Mason County Property Transfers
Glenn O. Bishop and Billy Rose Bishop to Asa Zorn, 708 Bank Street, $21,500. Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley to Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley, 405 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration. City of Maysville to Shauntae Greene, 212 East Fifth Street, $1,900. Dennis L....
Fox 19
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon. People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing...
linknky.com
One person killed in Monday morning collision in Hebron
Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard in Hebron for a reported collision Monday just after 8 a.m. Once on scene, first responders observed a person obviously deceased inside of an involved vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Preliminary...
Fox 19
