BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
BBC
William and Harry lead historic coffin vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, have stood vigil around her coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. At King Charles's request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry has worn civilian clothes at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare
Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Flags to fly at full-mast as mourning period ends
Flags on British government buildings around the world will fly at full-mast once again, as the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close. The Queen was buried in a private ceremony in Windsor on Monday evening, following a state funeral in London...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle to be removed
The removal of thousands of flowers placed outside Hillsborough Castle in County Down following the death of Queen Elizabeth II will begin later. The floral tributes were left at Northern Ireland's royal residence. Hillsborough Castle became a focus for mourners following the Queen's death on 8 September. A state funeral...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in Lincolnshire to watch state funeral
People have come together across Lincolnshire to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. More than 300 mourners gathered in Lincoln Cathedral where the service was shown on a big screen, with a similar number in Lincoln Castle's grounds. Screenings were also held in Boston and Grantham, while many businesses closed...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
BBC
Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor
Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she will be laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. The Queen was buried alongside her husband the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Unseen portrait of Elizabeth II unveiled
A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling brightly was released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral. Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the picture shows the late monarch dressed in blue at Windsor Castle. The portrait of her beaming at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across Yorkshire
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Yorkshire. In Leeds the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Millennium Square. Sheffield Cathedral will open at 08:30 BST on Monday and people are invited to...
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'It means a lot that she wanted her people there'
A stabbing survivor who was made MBE for her campaign work said she was honoured to be invited to attend the Queen's funeral. Natalie Queiroz, from Birmingham, was almost killed when she was stabbed 24 times while heavily pregnant in 2016. She was recognised in the Queen's last birthday honours...
