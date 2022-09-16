Read full article on original website
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
abc12.com
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
Saginaw father of 2 shot 4 times before body found dumped on street, testimony reveals
SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a white memorial T-shirt bearing the face of her slain fiancé and father of her two children, a Saginaw woman testified about the last time she saw him. “He gave the kids a hug and a kiss and gave me a hug and a...
wbrn.com
Sheriff's Office looks to identify suspect accused of catalytic converter theft in Barryton
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle at a business in Barryton. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 17th. If anyone recognizes the suspect or...
Woman Sues Michigan Bank After Employees Refuse to Cash her $20,000 Check
Imagine winning big at a casino. You are so excited that you go to your local bank to cash it in. However, once you get there, employees confront saying that you are trying to scam the bank with a fraudulent check. Well, this Michigan woman has unfortunately experienced just that.
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
nbc25news.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Saginaw County Health Department
SAGINAW, Mich. - A Naloxone vending machine was installed recently at the Saginaw County Health Department. SCHD says it will serve as a vital tool to address the opioid crisis and the stigma of substance use. At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the following:. Fentanyl test strips to detect...
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
Free after 25-year prison sentence, man brings families of the incarcerated together in Flint
FLINT, MI - Families of prisoners who’ve served lengthy sentences gathered Friday in Flint at the Vehicle Center Social Club to share stories of the difficulties living life without their loved ones and to advocate for their release. The Sept. 16 event was created by Michael Thompson, a Flint...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
nbc25news.com
CPSC warns consumers to 'immediately' stop using male-to-male cords sold on Amazon
FLINT, Mich. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards. The CPSC says the male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire...
Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling on east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their destination. All eastbound I-69 […]
WNEM
MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
nbc25news.com
One man dead after shooting in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
