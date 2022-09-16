ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder

The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
wsgw.com

Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Lotto#Jojo S Refresh Shop#Jojos S Refresh Shop
nbc25news.com

US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash

Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling on east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their destination. All eastbound I-69 […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
WNEM

MSP: Person of interest located after threat made toward hospital

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County say they located a person of interest after threats were made toward people at a hospital. About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.
TAWAS CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy