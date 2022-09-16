Could Earth ever be destroyed by a particularly intense solar storm? When battling extreme space weather, our planet might have one significant edge. The sun's radiant heat is responsible for the existence of all life on Earth. What transpires, though, if the radiation spirals out of control and suddenly hurls billions of tons of charged solar material in our direction at thousands of miles per second? What happens when a solar flare directly hits Earth, and might a powerful enough one ever wipe out life as we know it on our planet?

ASTRONOMY ・ 24 DAYS AGO