Kershaw County, SC

wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
CHESTER, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol

Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Columbia dog walking group 'Dachshunds of Columbia' meets on Horseshoe

The Dachshunds of Columbia dog-walking group gathered on USC's Horseshoe for a walk from campus to the S.C. Statehouse during one of their many social events this year. The dog walk held on Sept. 17, 2022, saw a variety of small dachshunds walk alongside their owners as the group congregated to socialize and snap pictures of their adorable animals.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
golaurens.com

ZF Transmissions Gray Court receives South Carolina Gateway Award

ZF Transmissions Gray Court received this year’s South Carolina Gateway Award for investing $200 million in the upstate which created 500 new jobs. The South Carolina Gateway Award reception was hosted in the state capital of Columbia at the Parker Poe & Bernstein office. According to a most recent article by the SC Commerce, German companies employ about 12,338 people in the state of South Carolina and German companies have $5.32 million dollars invested.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
sc.edu

Concerns grow as West Nile spreads in Richland County

Meredith Berry sits on the porch of her home. Berry said she was hospitalized with West Nile virus symptoms for a week. Photo by: Caity Pitvorec. Richland County residents have grown more concerned about West Nile virus as cases rise. People contract the virus when bitten by a mosquito typically...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

