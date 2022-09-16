Read full article on original website
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
New Jersey’s Newest Food Challenge Is Absolutely Epic, And Looks Delicious
There's something special about watching a person eat two or three times their body weight in a short period of time. Or it's disgusting, either way, I can't stop watching. Joey Chestnut is one of the most well-known competitive eaters, he's the guy who eats an insane amount of Nathans hotdogs every Fourth of July at Coney Island.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Pretty Disappointing
New Jersey is a place known for its restaurants, its nightlife, and its music scene. We are a creative bunch who likes to do things a little differently. When you are from New Jersey, you know that we do things our way. We don't do things here because people do it that way somewhere else. We make our own rules and pave our own way.
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
travelexperta.com
Best Places to Visit in New Jersey
From the bustling streets of Newark to the sandy beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey has something for everyone. As the most densely populated state in the country, it can be easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of city life. But whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation, there are plenty of places to explore in the Garden State. Here are just a few of our favorites:
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
These 5 Apple Picking Places Are the Best in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
Another New Jersey Black Bear Sighting, This One In Shannon Holly’s Backyard
You’ve heard of the TV show Man vs. Wild right? Well, I have an idea for a new reality show. It’s called Jersey Girl vs Nature. It’s when a city-girl radio personality is forced to face the threat of a bear milling around her neighborhood and the hilarity that ensues.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
5 Jersey Sandwiches you must eat before you die
New Jersey may not have an "official sandwich," although there are many that would say pork roll, egg, and cheese, but we do have some of the greatest sandwiches ever. In fact, if you were given a choice of where to find eternal eating happiness, you could not go wrong choosing New Jersey. We are definitely a foodie's paradise! So much so that Conde Nast Traveler has added a new video of "5 Jersey Sandwiches to Eat Before You Die".
Forget plastic bags, New Jersey should ban these instead (Opinion)
We’ve been banning all the wrong things in NJ. The plastic bag ban has been a pain. Not being able to pump our own gas makes little to no sense. Maybe we should focus on something that would do some good for New Jerseyans. An interesting question was posted...
Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best
It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming. While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
