CofC Celebrates Opening of Cougar Cutz

When College of Charleston student Kevin Gadsden gets a haircut, he feels like he’s on top of the world, and knowing he can now get a haircut at a barbershop on campus makes him feel supported and seen in a whole new way. Gadsden joined other CofC students and...
Discover Your Path at CofC’s Majors and Minors Fair

Join the Academic Advising and Planning Center for the annual Majors and Minors Fair on Sept. 28, 2022. This year’s fair will be held in person in the Cistern Yard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fair will be held in the Stern Student Center Ballroom on the fourth floor.
