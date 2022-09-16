Read full article on original website
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Colts no-show in return to Jacksonville, get blanked 24-0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waited eight months for a return trip to Jacksonville, a chance to prove last year's season finale was a fluke and a chance to end a head-scratching and embarrassing skid in the AFC South series. They openly welcomed the opportunity to bury...
'It's an emotional game' - Jimmy Garappolo on 49ers' return at home against Seattle
After Trey Lance's injury, Jimmy Garappolo made an emotional return at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Garappolo led the 49ers to a victory 27-7 over Seahawks.
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
Does Trey Lance's injury hurt or help 49ers despite Jimmy Garoppolo's return? | What's Wright?
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss the remaining of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival but does he instantly make his team contenders once again? Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss the San Francisco 49ers turning to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The cast decides the 49ers brass should feel with Lance's injury.
'Jalen Ramsey bailed me out' — Cooper Kupp speaks with Laura Okmin on the Rams' close win against the Falcons
Cooper Kupp spoke with Laura Okmin on the Los Angeles Rams' win against the Atlanta Falcons. "Glad we walked off the field with a victory, but we have a lot of things to fix up."
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
Tom Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10
Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. Brady, who had lost four straight...
BYU vs. Oregon Highlights | CFB on FOX
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 12 BYU Cougars 41-20 in a statement game at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns including two passing and three rushing. Terrance Ferguson caught two touchdowns.
NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF
The 2022 NFL season continues Monday with a double dose of action, as the Tennessee Titans are currently taking on the Buffalo Bills, while the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Jalen Hurts won't be denied. After throwing...
Jaguars WR Kirk proving to be worth every penny of $72M deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When Christian Kirk signed with Jacksonville in March, the financial details were eye-popping. The Jaguars gave the former Arizona receiver a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency that included $37 million guaranteed. Kirk essentially raised the bar for NFL wideouts around the league. His...
Does Dolphins 21-point comeback win vs. Ravens make them AFC contenders? | SPEAK
The Miami Dolphins came back from 21 points to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a 42-38 win in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 469 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Joy Taylor celebrates her Dolphins' big win, then breaks down how they impressed her.
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12
Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on Trey Lance's injury and Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in 49ers' win
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth discuss the San Francsico 49ers' gutsy win over the SEattle Seahawks after QB Trey Lance went down with a fractured ankle. They reflect on Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in Lance's absence.
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
