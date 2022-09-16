ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Colts no-show in return to Jacksonville, get blanked 24-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waited eight months for a return trip to Jacksonville, a chance to prove last year's season finale was a fluke and a chance to end a head-scratching and embarrassing skid in the AFC South series. They openly welcomed the opportunity to bury...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD

After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Does Trey Lance's injury hurt or help 49ers despite Jimmy Garoppolo's return? | What's Wright?

Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss the remaining of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival but does he instantly make his team contenders once again? Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tom Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. Brady, who had lost four straight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

BYU vs. Oregon Highlights | CFB on FOX

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 12 BYU Cougars 41-20 in a statement game at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns including two passing and three rushing. Terrance Ferguson caught two touchdowns.
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF

The 2022 NFL season continues Monday with a double dose of action, as the Tennessee Titans are currently taking on the Buffalo Bills, while the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Jalen Hurts won't be denied. After throwing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Jaguars WR Kirk proving to be worth every penny of $72M deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When Christian Kirk signed with Jacksonville in March, the financial details were eye-popping. The Jaguars gave the former Arizona receiver a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency that included $37 million guaranteed. Kirk essentially raised the bar for NFL wideouts around the league. His...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12

Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
TAMPA, FL

