Auburn, MI

U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Banana 101.5

50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder

The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
MLive

Saginaw woman charged with stabbing man in her home

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with a life offense after allegedly stabbing a man in her home. Maricella R. Pena, 28, on Monday, Sept. 19, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. The former is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while the latter is a two-year felony.
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools

More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
MLive

Saginaw man charged with murder in cousin’s shooting death

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin. Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on Monday, Sept. 19, arraigned 42-year-old Keywan K. Toliver on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains first- and second-degree...
Breaking: Michigan State and Saginaw Police investigating stabbing incident

We’re following breaking news out of the City of Saginaw. Michigan State and Saginaw City Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Bay Road. It happened around 2:47 am Friday September 16, 2022. Saginaw City Police Detective Sargent Matthew Gerow tells Mid-Michigan Now a 38-year-old man...
