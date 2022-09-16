Read full article on original website
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
abc12.com
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Suspect tried redeeming $100-winning lottery ticket he allegedly stole in Auburn store burglary
AUBURN, MI — An Auburn man has been charged with breaking into a local convenience store to steal scratch-off lottery tickets, one of which he allegedly tried to redeem when it proved to be a $100 winner. About 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 9, Michigan State Police troopers responded to...
Saginaw woman charged with stabbing man in her home
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with a life offense after allegedly stabbing a man in her home. Maricella R. Pena, 28, on Monday, Sept. 19, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. The former is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while the latter is a two-year felony.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
Man gets time served after acquittal in 2020 homicide at Flint Township diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man who had originally been accused in a fatal quadruple shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has been given time served as his punishment more than two years after the incident. Taj Andrico Jackson II, 27, appeared before Genesee County Circuit...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, slain 10-year-old ‘princess’ of Saginaw, given funeral fit for a queen
SAGINAW, MI — Regarded as a princess of Saginaw, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore received a funeral worthy of a queen. “We’re here to celebrate the homegoing of a young queen,” said the Rev. Larry D. Camel. “We are here to encourage the family that we are sharing with you this morning your grief.”
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
Zoo Boo returns to Saginaw on these October weekends
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo on select weekends this October. The family-friendly Halloween event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
5 people convicted of operating illegal gambling business in Clio
FLINT, MI – Five people have been convicted for having roles in operating an illegal gambling site in Clio. Sam Daoud, of Sterling Heights, Brian Shufeldt of Taylor, Andrew and Christina Reip of Clio and Peter Yurian of Owosso have all pleaded guilty to gambling-related in Genesee County Circuit Court.
Saginaw man charged with murder in cousin’s shooting death
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin. Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on Monday, Sept. 19, arraigned 42-year-old Keywan K. Toliver on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains first- and second-degree...
abc12.com
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Michigan State and Saginaw Police investigating stabbing incident
We’re following breaking news out of the City of Saginaw. Michigan State and Saginaw City Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Bay Road. It happened around 2:47 am Friday September 16, 2022. Saginaw City Police Detective Sargent Matthew Gerow tells Mid-Michigan Now a 38-year-old man...
Saginaw father of 2 shot 4 times before body found dumped on street, testimony reveals
SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a white memorial T-shirt bearing the face of her slain fiancé and father of her two children, a Saginaw woman testified about the last time she saw him. “He gave the kids a hug and a kiss and gave me a hug and a...
Like ‘a miracle,’ Saginaw teen returns home, surprises team after crash
SAGINAW, MI — Barely one month after Avery M. Smith experienced devastating injuries during a hit-and-run vehicle collision, the Saginaw teen returned home from her stay at University of Michigan Hospital, her mother said. “The doctor said he felt like it was a miracle,” Domonique Smith-Vann said of her...
