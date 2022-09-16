Read full article on original website
Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?
If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
Mary Frances Jordan Franklin
Mary Frances Jordan Franklin, age 92 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on December 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Josephine Taylor Jordan. Frances was a graduate of Clarkesville High School, Class of 1947. She worked for Clarkesville Mill as a cloth inspector where she retired with over 40 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Frances enjoyed yard work, flower gardening, and bird-watching. She also enjoyed precious time with family and friends. Frances was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Curtis Vance Crocker
Curtis Vance Crocker, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Habersham County, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mr. Crocker was born on October 28, 1931, in Baldwin, Georgia to the late William Tyson, Sr. and Artha Simmons Crocker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mattie Lee Synder (Ernest, Sr.), Laverne Crocker; brothers, Grady Crocker (Virginia); William Tyson Crocker, Jr.; M.J. Crocker (Beatrice); Otis Crocker (Patsy); Robert Crocker. Curtis was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
UGA makes plans for the return of Winter Wonderlights
For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along a trail of sparkling animals, including a couple of new ones, a Garden of Delights, a Cone Tree Plaza, and a re-envisioned Candy Cane Lane, among other magical features.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
5 things you may have missed this week
Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
Q&A: Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart talks expanding
Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
South Carolina fans have apparently seen enough after sloppy first half against Georgia
Some South Carolina fans have already seen enough Saturday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are hammering the Gamecocks 24-0 at halftime. It’s not even as close as the score indicates either. South Carolina is 0-5 on third down, and Spencer Rattler is 10-of-18 for just 93 yards and 1 interception....
Melinda Sue Gunnels
Melinda Sue Gunnels, age 61, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Gunnels was born on October 30, 1960, in Somerset County, Maine to the late Derald Lennon and Rowena Lou Vanadestine. Mrs. Gunnels was a member of Mt....
Larry Richard Banks
Larry Richard Banks, age 69 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 01, 1953, he was the son of the late Milton Richard & Pearl Smith Banks. Larry was in the first graduating class of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1971. He was a retired machinist with Simmons Beauty-Rest Company where he worked for 35 years. He was a member and Deacon of Fairfield Baptist Church, Demorest, Georgia. Larry loved going to church and spending precious time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and tending to his cattle.
Clarkesville scout restores grave of War of 1812 veteran
Clarkesville Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 5 member Mitchell McGahee has completed the restoration of a grave at the Old Clarkesville Cemetery. The Eagle Scout project for McGahee has aided the mission of the cemetery to restore and preserve this historic landmark, cemetery caretakers say. With the help of...
William Robert “Rob” Stewart
William Robert “Rob” Stewart, age 65 of Gainesville entered rest Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Rob was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late William Gordon & Nancilu Flynn Stewart. He owned & operated Rob Stewart Painting and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lumpkin County. Rob was preceded in death by his brother, James Stewart.
East Hall football players released from hospital after being injured during last week's game
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Two East Hall High School football players are home recovering a week after being injured during a game at Chestatee High School. Caden Croocker and Jake Jones were taken to the hospital during the game on Sept. 9. "Our two players that were taken to the...
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
Weekend rallies for Abrams in Athens, Kemp and Walker in Hartwell
Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, now 50 days away from election day, made a weekend campaign stop in downtown Athens, a rally with campus labor leaders at UGA. Abrams is looking to unseat Athens Republican Brian Kemp, who won the Governor’s Mansion by defeating Abrams four years ago.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
