Larry Richard Banks, age 69 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 01, 1953, he was the son of the late Milton Richard & Pearl Smith Banks. Larry was in the first graduating class of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1971. He was a retired machinist with Simmons Beauty-Rest Company where he worked for 35 years. He was a member and Deacon of Fairfield Baptist Church, Demorest, Georgia. Larry loved going to church and spending precious time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and tending to his cattle.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO